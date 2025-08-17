Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu passed his physical Sunday, clearing the way for one of the team's defensive leaders to get back on the practice field.

Exactly when Nwosu returns to game action is still unclear. Coach Mike Macdonald said Sunday it's too early to know about his availability for Week 1, and that based on the team's preliminary timetable, he's expected to be ready by "around the start of the season."

Nwosu, 28, has been on the physically unable to perform list while working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

"It's exciting because to my knowledge, we're ahead of schedule, which is really cool," Macdonald said. "I know Chenna's been working his tail off, which is par for the course for him, and the training staff just had a great plan. The guy's done a great job, so he's going to be back with us. We have a plan to kind of ramp him up here ... going into the first game, and he'll give us an option to possibly get out there early in the season."

Nwosu has been one of the Seahawks' best edge defenders when healthy, but he's played in just 12 combined games over the past two seasons because of a series of injuries -- a torn pectoral in 2023 as well as an MCL sprain and a severe quad strain in 2024. He agreed to a reworked deal early in the offseason that lowered his 2025 compensation by nearly $7 million.

Nwosu had knee surgery shortly after last season ended, and the team has been consistently noncommittal since then on when he'll be ready to play. The uncertainty with his status is among the reasons the Seahawks have considered adding a veteran edge defender. They had discussions with Von Miller before he signed with the Washington Commanders instead.

Also on Sunday, running back Kenneth Walker III (foot) and center Olu Oluwatimi (back) returned to practice. Rookie receiver Tory Horton sat out, though Macdonald continues to give the impression that the ankle injury he suffered in the second preseason game is not serious.

Macdonald said he's still optimistic that linebacker Tyrice Knight will be ready by Week 1. Knight has been dealing with a knee injury and a separate, undisclosed medical issue.

"We're going to get some more information in a few days that'll have some more clarity on his situation, but I'd say optimistic," Macdonald said.