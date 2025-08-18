Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts, dealing with a rash of cornerback injuries, are signing veteran Xavien Howard as a potential solution, hoping he can recapture some of his past elite performance despite missing last season.

Howard's acquisition was announced by his agent, David Canter.

Howard's signing will put him on an active roster for the first time since the Miami Dolphins cut the four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2020 All-Pro in February 2024. Howard has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years, but the Colts conducted an in-person workout with him, with a team source describing his performance as "really good."

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has a long history with Howard, having served as the Dolphins' defensive backs coach during Howard's first two seasons with the team, 2016-2017.

Indianapolis is coping with four key injuries at the position, including veteran slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, a 17-game starter last season, and 2023 second-round pick JuJu Brents. Rookie Justin Walley, a third-round pick who was projected to be the No. 3 cornerback, tore his ACL two weeks ago and will miss the season.

If Howard can perform as expected, he's a good fit for the Colts' new aggressive defensive style. He has a history of playing the press-man coverage Anarumo employs, and he's done it with great success. Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020. He also had a league-leading seven interceptions in 2018.

Howard made news last year when he was alleged in a lawsuit to have sent a teenage boy a sexually explicit image of the boy's mother. The allegation was made by an attorney for another woman who accused Howard of sharing recordings of their sexual encounters.

Howard was not charged criminally.