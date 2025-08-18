Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have the most salary cap space in the NFL, and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said Monday that the team is open for business if a significant trade opportunity presents itself.

"Yeah, absolutely. We're talking to all 31 teams and trying to do what's best for us," Wolf said before the team's practice. "I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others would like to make you believe. But if there is something we think can help us, we'd definitely be open to it."

The Patriots, who are 2-0 in the preseason and have shown notable improvement under first-year coach Mike Vrabel, have about $60 million in cap space.

Asked specifically whether the franchise would be willing to part with a first- or second-round draft choice in a hypothetical trade, Wolf said: "Sure. Just doing what's best for the team. If there was a player out there that we feel like can help us, and it costs that, then we would consider doing that."

Wolf's remarks come at a time when multiple high-profile stars across the NFL -- a group including Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin -- have been at a contract impasse with their respective teams.

One potential hurdle for New England in a possible bold move is its longer-range salary cap outlook.

Earlier in training camp, Vrabel noted how the Patriots entered this season with a two-year plan for the salary cap and have been intentional about following that plan. The team is currently over the salary cap for 2026, a year in which second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez will be eligible for a contract extension for the first time.

Asked Monday about how New England views its abundance of cap space, and whether that reflects that the brain trust doesn't see the team as a contender, Wolf said: "It's a big-picture view. Also, we have the quarterback [Drake Maye] on a rookie contract. I certainly think we spent a lot of money in free agency this year, so I don't think it's indicative of where we think we are as a team."