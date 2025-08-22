Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots open the 2025 regular season vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7 (1 p.m. ET) at Gillette Stadium.

The status of safety Kyle Dugger and outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings -- former starters in the previous scheme -- are two of the biggest questions surrounding the team's initial 53-man roster. Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million contract last offseason, Jennings is in the second year of a three-year, $12 million deal, and both were playing deep into the team's second preseason game.

The Patriots don't have an abundance of starting-caliber depth across their roster, so the possibility of cutting both players comes with risk. At the least, Dugger and Jennings figure to be part of possible trade discussions with other teams.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Patriots:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs

Undrafted rookie free-agent Ben Wooldridge (Louisiana) represents the third layer of depth, with the most likely scenario that he lands on the practice squad, as little happened in the preseason finale to build momentum toward keeping him on the 53-man roster.

RUNNING BACK (3): Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels described Henderson, the second-round pick from Ohio State who has been one of the stars of training camp, as "fast, fast" in explaining how the team hasn't had a running back with his skill set. He could play a similar role in New England to what speedy Jahmyr Gibbs plays in Detroit (57% of snaps in 2023, 56% of snaps in 2024).

WIDE RECEIVER (7): Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Javon Baker

Veteran Kendrick Bourne, who injured an ankle in practice Aug. 1 and hasn't been on the field since, has lost ground in the competition for the sixth and possibly seventh roster spot. Perhaps he could draw interest in a trade scenario. Baker, the 2024 fourth-round pick, is on the bubble.

TIGHT END (2): Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper

Former practice squad player Jack Westover, who added fullback duties this preseason in hopes to clinch a possible TE3/FB1 role, would be the most likely candidate if the Patriots decided to fill that role.. He seemed to have the edge over Jaheim Bell, Cole Fotheringham, Gee Scott Jr. and CJ Dippre -- all of whom could be practice squad considerations to address depth.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Will Campbell (LT), Jared Wilson (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Mike Onwenu (RG), Morgan Moses (RT), Marcus Bryant (LT/RT), Ben Brown (G/C), Demontrey Jacobs (LT/RT), Sidy Sow (G), Caedan Wallace (G/T)

The first seven spots seem solidified, with Bryant and Brown the top backups, and then anything is in play after that -- including scouring the waiver wire for other options. Vederian Lowe as an insurance plan at tackle might be something the Patriots ultimately invest in, while the writing appears to be on the wall for 2024 fourth-round pick Layden Robinson as he's worked with the third unit all through camp.

DEFENSIVE LINE (5): Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Joshua Farmer, Keion White

This would be rolling the dice that someone such as Jeremiah Pharms Jr. would clear through waivers and return to the practice squad as a depth/game-day promotion option. Veteran Kyle Peko falls into a similar category, while David Olajiga has flashed potential to work as a developmental prospect.

LINEBACKERS (9): Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Jahlani Tavai, Jack Gibbens, Harold Landry III, K'Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings, Bradyn Swinson, Elijah Ponder

Jennings is a wild card in the sense that he is a starting-caliber player, but doesn't appear to be a perfect fit for the aggressive, up-the-field scheme employed by Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. The view from here: The Patriots aren't a deep enough team to simply cast aside good football players and be so rigid to their scheme.

CORNERBACKS (6): Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, DJ James, Kobee Minor

One theme across the NFL seems to be that many teams are looking for cornerbacks, so keeping a sixth -- which some might view as a luxury -- protects the team from possibly losing a developmental prospect such as Minor on waivers. Minor, who was the final pick of the 2025 NFL draft (No. 257), has displayed some sticky coverage this preseason, while James (2024 sixth-round pick of the Seahawks) was one of the surprise stories of training camp.

SAFETIES (5): Jabrill Peppers, Craig Woodson, Jaylinn Hawkins, Kyle Dugger, Dell Pettus

Dugger playing until the final snap of the second preseason game was eye-opening and raises the question if the team would consider cutting or trading him. Second-year player Dell Pettus and veteran Marcus Epps are also in the pipeline to help add depth if that's what happens.

SPECIALISTS (4): Andy Borregales (kicker), Julian Ashby (snapper), Bryce Baringer (punter), Brenden Schooler (coverage)

Ashby, the late seventh-round pick from Vanderbilt, has been working through some inconsistency. As has Borregales, the sixth-round pick from the University of Miami. Their draft status ultimately gives them the nod, with kicker Parker Romo putting his best foot forward to show he's also worthy of a job somewhere.