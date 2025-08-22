Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2025 NFL regular season at the New York Jets on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium.

For the second year in a row, the Steelers will have a completely different quarterback room than the season before, but unlike the previous two seasons, there isn't a debate around which one of those quarterbacks will be the starter. Aaron Rodgers is locked into that job, but one of the biggest questions surrounding this offense revolves around who he'll be throwing to.

The Steelers again opted not to add to the wide receiver room -- at least not yet -- through a training camp acquisition, but they have tough personnel decisions looming. Calvin Austin III, tabbed as WR2 by position coach Zach Azzanni in the spring, missed a large chunk of camp with an abdominal injury, and his availability for the start of the regular season is uncertain.

Defensively, the Steelers have a surplus of cornerbacks to sort through, and Beanie Bishop Jr., the darling UDFA of the 2024 training camp, appears to be on the outside looking in.

One group that could be most impacted by the preseason finale is the defensive line after rookie first-rounder Derrick Harmon was carted off the field with a knee injury and quickly ruled out. At halftime, coach Mike Tomlin said the defensive end was "being evaluated." The Steelers already lost some depth there during training camp when veteran Dean Lowry suffered an ACL tear.

Along with Austin, CB Cory Trice Jr., OL Calvin Anderson and QB Will Howard could be candidates to start the year on IR.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Steelers:

QUARTERBACK (3): Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard.

Though Howard missed all preseason game action with a spiral fracture to his finger in his throwing hand, he's still more likely than Skylar Thompson to make the roster as QB3. There's a scenario where the Steelers could place Howard on IR after putting him on the 53 and then sign either Thompson or Logan Woodside, but one way or another, Howard, who had a promising camp before the freak injury, will be part of the Steelers quarterback room this year.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell.

Johnson started to come into his own in the second preseason game, including a first-half 14-yard run where he showed off his vision and acceleration in space. Still, Warren is the team's starting running back, and Gainwell rounds out the group as a shifty and versatile third-down back with upside in his receiving ability.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek.

This group is among the toughest to project. Despite the speculation around the Steelers adding another outside receiver during training camp, at this point, the Steelers are choosing from their known commodities. Wilson is on the cusp of emerging thanks in part to Rodgers' diligence working with the young receiver, and Miller is among the team's most consistent offensive options. Austin is working his way back from an injury that sidelined him most of camp, which could make room for veteran Robert Woods to land a roster spot if Austin isn't ready to go by Week 1.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward.

This tight ends room is an Arthur Smith fever dream. Washington's size created matchup nightmares throughout camp, and Rodgers has frequently compared him to former Green Bay tight end Marcedes Lewis. Heyward, though potentially on the bubble entering camp, appears to have solidified a role through impressing Rodgers with his work ethic and can-do attitude.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Ryan McCollum, Calvin Anderson, Doug Nester.

The top six offensive linemen are easily identified, but after the versatile Spencer Anderson there's some gray area because of injuries to a slew of backup linemen including Calvin Anderson and McCollum. If neither goes on IR, that leaves one spot for Nester, Max Scharping and former first-round and training camp addition Andrus Peat. Nester spent last season on the Steelers' practice squad. His experience at tackle and guard makes him valuable, and if McCollum is healthy to start the regular season, keeping Scharping for his experience as a center is less pressing.

DEFENSIVE LINE (7): Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Logan Lee, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Daniel Ekuale.

This group felt thin prior to camp, but rookies Harmon and Black were standouts in expanded roles as Heyward missed practice amid a contract dispute. However, Harmon's injury could complicate things. Lee and Loudermilk were also the beneficiaries of extra snaps. Ekuale, a six-year NFL vet, was a 16-game starter in New England last year and gives the Steelers experienced depth at a position that takes a beating during the season.

LINEBACKERS (9): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer, Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Mark Robinson.

It was a tough call between Robinson and rookie seventh-round pick Carson Bruener, son of former Steelers tight end and scout Mark Bruener. Robinson, though, has the edge because of his experience on special teams, playing at least 300 snaps on special teams in each of the last two seasons. He also embodies the especially physical mindset of this year's defense with his signature hard hits.

CORNERBACKS (6): Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr, Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre, Brandin Echols.

A standout UDFA from a season ago, Beanie Bishop is on the outside looking in because the nickel is suddenly more crowded with the acquisition and subsequent usage of Ramsey. Both Echols and Ramsey have proven to be versatile, energetic heavy-hitters, and Bishop lacks the versatility and consistency to get a roster spot in a crowded position. He could find a way back to the roster if the Steelers place Trice on IR to start the season, freeing up a roster spot.

SAFETIES (4): DeShon Elliott, Chuck Clark, Miles Killebrew, Juan Thornhill.

Clark's addition early in training camp gave the Steelers much-needed depth at safety to pair with Thornhill and Elliott. Though Killebrew is capable of playing safety, his primary value is on special teams, where he earned an All-Pro nod in 2023.

SPECIALISTS (3): Chris Boswell, Cameron Johnston, Christian Kuntz.

The punting battle came down to the wire, but Johnston has the edge because the team has invested more in him after signing him to a three-year, $9 million deal prior to last season. Corliss Waitman, though, went punt for punt with Johnston and figures to land somewhere in the league this season. Kuntz is this team's long snapper, but he sustained a "short term" chest injury that could impact his availability for Week 1. And while Boswell would like to renegotiate his contract as sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, he kicked in the preseason, and it doesn't appear those negotiations will impact his regular-season availability.