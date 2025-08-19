Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Cameron Heyward was in uniform and participating with the Pittsburgh Steelers in individual practice periods Tuesday, but a source told ESPN that there hasn't been any movement on the All-Pro defensive lineman's request for a renegotiated contract.

Heyward, who began a training camp hold-in on Aug. 7, attended the final four practices at St. Vincent College but wore street clothes as he stood on the sideline during team periods. Heyward's return to practice, though, doesn't signal the end of his desire for a renegotiation, a source told ESPN.

"He's a leader," the source said.

Heyward, 36, was not available to speak to reporters after practice. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added that Heyward also participated in team periods Tuesday.

Heyward told reporters on Aug. 11 that he sought to increase his compensation for the 2025 season after a career year in 2024.

"I'm looking to be valued," Heyward said. "... I know what I bring to this team and what I'm capable of on and off the field, so it's hard for me, after the year I've had, to really justify playing at the number I'm playing at.

"I understand. I signed a contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told [them] when I have an All-Pro year expecting me to come back and you can look at the contract and see what it was. But I think everybody kind of giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation to go out there and prove it."

Heyward signed a two-year, $29 million extension with the Steelers in September 2024, putting him under contract through the 2026 season. According to OverTheCap.com, his contract's $14.5 million average annual value is ranked 23rd for interior defensive linemen.

Heyward first requested an increase in compensation in February after his All-Pro nod for a season where he collected eight sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 71 combined tackles. He also led all defensive linemen with 11 passes defended. A lack of progress in negotiations contributed to his decision to hold-in earlier this month.

Though Heyward didn't make his specific contrast requests public, he said restructuring next year's roster bonus into compensation for this year is something "similar" to what he'd like.

"It's not unprecedented," he said. "There's been instances where it's happened before, and it makes me kind of weary just because it's not unprecedented. And I think there's an easier way to get this done to still respect the Steelers and what they do and having tiers out of a contract, but we'll see."