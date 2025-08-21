Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- When Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel hearken back to their wideout days together at Iowa State, the Houston Texans rookie duo remembers an occasional gameday fixture that determined who would be the recipient of the big play.

Rock, paper, scissors, shoot.

Sometimes during Higgins and Noel's time together at Iowa State (2023-2024), Cyclones offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser would discuss a potential deep shot with the duo on the sidelines. Since both wanted the deeper route and the potential TD that came with it, they would settle who got it with the classic children's hand game.

"It was about who's gonna run the hold down route," Higgins told ESPN. "And who's gonna run the big play over the top."

They say it never mattered who received the prize from rock, paper, scissors. The loser was always thrilled watching his teammate stroll into the end zone, or have a big reception, which highlights the tight bond the rookie receivers have. They've carried it from college where it's helped their NFL transition to the pros after both were drafted just a round apart in the 2025 draft. Higgins was selected in the second round at No. 34 overall, while Noel was taken in the third at No. 79.

The ex-Cyclones lean on each other as they navigate the rookie ups and downs while trying to become reliable targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Both say they're quick to call each other if one is confused on some element of the playbook, and they tend to sit next to each other in team and position meetings. If both aren't in the game or a team drill together, they usually hover around each other.

"This is rare," Noel told ESPN. "To be able to go through this with him is special. He's a brother of mine.. Coming in not knowing what to expect, getting to experience the same things at the same time. Just talking to each other and what he gets one day I might not get, so now we can communicate and kind of tell each other what we're seeing."

How rare is it for two receivers to be drafted to the same team in the same draft? Very.

The Texans became the 12th team in the common draft era (1967) to select wideout teammates, and the first since the Los Angeles Chargers selected Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis from TCU in 2023. Historically all but two tandems have struggled to carry the similar success they had in college to the pros. The only duo that went on to earn Pro Bowl honors was Cincinnati Bengals and Oregon State Beavers teammates Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Higgins and Noel combined for 167 catches, 2,377 yards and 17 TD for an ISU team that contended for a Big 12 title in 2024. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Higgins and Noel are hoping they can enjoy similar success, but are first looking to contribute.

"The biggest thing for us is just coming out here and getting better each and every day," Higgins said. "Leaning on each other as far as little things like making sure we know the plays, making sure we're being accountable off the field. But really just doing what we've been doing, honestly."

Throughout camp, coach DeMeco Ryans has described Higgins and Jaylin as inseparable. At practice they have daily competitions based on who catches the most passes. After practice, you'll consistently catch them using the JUGS machine to catch bullet passes or throwing low passes to each other to work on scooping those.

"They're always together, Jaylin and Jayden they're inseparable," Ryans said. "They're always working, doing extra things after practice. They're in constant communication, talking. Two really good young rookie wide receivers that we're excited to see what they become. They have the mindset. They work the right way. They'll get better because they want to get better and they know how to work at it. So, I'm excited to see their growth process."

Higgins and Noel have run with both the first- and second-team offense during training camp. In the Texans' second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers this past Saturday, the wideouts entered the game at the same time in the first quarter. Seconds later, Higgins made a highlight reel-worthy diving catch for 14 yards, the longest play on the Texans lone touchdown drive with the starters.

"Great catch, something I've seen him do a lot of times, so it wasn't a surprise," Noel told ESPN. "But in my head, I'm like, Ah, I got to do something. I have to make up for it. But yeah, he made a great play. Those are the types of plays you want to see your teammate make. I was happy."

As Week 1 against the Rams approaches, the Texans will slowly bring the duo along as they're stuck in a crowded receiver room. Right now, Nico Collins holds one of the outside wideout spots, Christian Kirk is starting in the slot, and another former Iowa State standout - Noel's former Cyclones teammate Xavier Hutchinson -- is rotating with Higgins at the other outside spot whenever Houston goes with 11 personnel. Noel gets most of his reps from the slot but has received some on the outside.

The rookies don't plan on bringing rock, paper, scissors matches to NFL gamedays in Year 1. But there will be opportunities for them to make plays on Sundays.

"I like the two rookies, Jaylin and Jayden," Stroud said. "They've come in with a great mindset. They are really mature guys. Guys who love to work, consistently, here at the building or working with me in the offseason."