Open Extended Reactions

The Green Bay Packers open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at Lambeau Field.

For the past two years, they've had the youngest roster in the NFL. That means while they still might be on the younger side, this group has played plenty of meaningful football and should be poised to make a deeper run into the playoffs. A couple of veteran players -- including three-time Super Bowl champion receiver Mecole Hardman and former first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons -- might not even make the team.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Packers:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Jordan Love, Malik Willis

Willis won both of his starts last season as a backup after Love sustained a knee injury in the opener, and it's hard to imagine a team having more confidence in a No. 2 quarterback. Either Sean Clifford or Taylor Elgersma will be the practice squad QB.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks, Emanuel Wilson

This assumes MarShawn Lloyd will start the season on injured reserve but will take one of the designated-to-return spots when he recovers from his hamstring injury. Both Israel Abanikanda and Amar Johnson have flashed in the preseason and could be under consideration.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, Malik Heath

Christian Watson will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will be out at least the first four weeks. However, it will likely be a few weeks longer than that while he recovers from January ACL surgery. If the Packers keep seven, veteran Mecole Hardman has a shot. If they keep six, it's Hardman or Heath.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, John FitzPatrick

What initially looked like a three-man group has expanded to four, thanks to FitzPatrick's productive training camp and preseason.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Anthony Belton, Jacob Monk, Kadeem Telfort, Donovan Jennings.

Whether it's Walker or Morgan at left tackle -- and the competition could still be ongoing -- doesn't impact the numbers. The Packers kept 10 last year, although this year it's tough to find anyone worthy of spots nine and 10. It wouldn't be a surprise if they tried to upgrade from Telfort and/or Jennings after cuts.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell

Colby Wooden, a 2023 fourth-round pick, might be a tough cut. Perhaps he will make it if Sorrell (knee) starts out on injured reserve with the possibility to return, but he said recently that he does not expect to be sidelined for long. Rookie fifth-round pick Collin Oliver (hamstring) will start on the PUP list, where he has been all camp. Stackhouse will continue the streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the Packers' opening day roster every year since 2005.

LINEBACKERS (5): Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty'Ron Hopper, Kristian Welch

2020 first-round pick Isaiah Simmons just didn't do it when the pads went on. While he looks the part, it's now easy to see why he was on his third team in six years. It was worth a flier, and it cost the Packers next to nothing ($167,500 signing bonus), but Welch brings more value to special teams.

CORNERBACKS (5): Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, Bo Melton, Kalen King

If Hobbs (knee) is ready for Week 1, the Packers likely keep five. If not, they might need a sixth, which could be Corey Ballentine or Kamal Hadden.

SAFETIES (5): Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo

Omar Brown had been making a push until his lung injury in the second preseason game. Otherwise, this position is cut and dried.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech

This is the same battery that finished last season.