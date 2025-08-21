Open Extended Reactions

It's a Sunday in September. You're obviously going to have NFL RedZone up on one screen -- why wouldn't you? -- but you have a second screen, and your favorite team isn't playing until "Monday Night Football." Which game should you watch?

Boy, do I have the guide for you.

I ranked all 32 teams on watchability, which is different from overall goodness. Overall goodness is about managing game state, sustaining drives, controlling the ball, creating big plays while minimizing them defensively, avoiding turnovers while creating them defensively, playing for field position and setting up shot plays. Watchability is about throwing the ball over them mountains. Watchability is about touchdowns and interceptions and fourth-down attempts and sacks and points, more points and even more points if you've got 'em.

Watchability is also about intrigue. Teams get watchability bumps if they have new young quarterbacks or interesting coaching changes, and they get watchability demerits if they're the Kansas City Chiefs and everyone knows the outcomes of the games anyway. (That was a joke. The outcomes of Chiefs games are not predetermined.)

So what am I grading watchability on?

Big plays. I like running backs who can score from their own 20-yard line. I like receivers who are open downfield even when they aren't. And I like quarterbacks who launch that sucker even when the safety's lurking. I like defenses who take the ball away, blitz and sack. My Gen Z brain needs the zoomies. Most NFL teams are hunting big plays on offense, but some teams are still playing the sort of defenses that surrender them (looking at you, Detroit Lions). These teams are the cream of the watchability crop. Conversely, we have some teams that have become so explosive on offense that defenses fear them terribly, and as such, an unspectacular zag to methodical play has tanked their watchability (looking at you, Chiefs).

Close games. There are many games that have great watchability pre-kickoff grades and falter down the stretch. Remember how excited we were for Broncos-Ravens in Week 9 last year? For as good as the star players and key matchups were, it was 24-10 at the half and 38-10 by the third quarter. Eventually, you're going to click into something else. Of course, we're grading teams here, not matchups -- so how do teams get benefits for close games? This is where the boring Chiefs recover some ground. They played in a historic number of close games last season. You, like me, were tuned in to the end of that 30-27 contest between the Chiefs and Panthers in late December. How could you not be?

Star players. This is a self-evident truth. Were you more willing to watch the Browns or Titans last season? Both had bad quarterback play and poor records. But one had Myles Garrett. Of course, Garrett is only on the field half the time, and opposing offenses spend a ton of resources minimizing his impact on the game. But Brock Bowers made the Raiders more watchable, as did George Kittle for the 49ers and Bijan Robinson for the Falcons. Star talent really moves the needle.

Cool stuff. You might think it's lame to include fancy football schemes into a watchability ranking, but I'm here to tell you: You like cool scheme stuff as much as I do. The Dolphins have always been fun to watch under Mike McDaniel because their goofy backfield shenanigans lead to impressive plays. Just this past preseason weekend, Chargers nose tackle TeRah Edwards had an interception and rumbling return. You like that? (Weird Kirk Cousins echo, sorry.) Then yes, you like cool scheme stuff! That big fella is only dropping off the line because defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is up to some shenanigans. I don't watch football games for the cool schemes. At least, not until the All-22 comes out. But they do enhance my experience.

OK, let's get to it. Here are my official 2025 NFL watchability ratings -- a full ranking of all 32 teams incorporating all those factors to help guide your remote control this fall.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The Commanders were the perfect team to watch last season. Twelve of their games ended within an eight-point margin, more than all but three other teams. In the fourth quarter, they had 19 scoring drives in the fourth quarter (fourth most) and surrendered 20 scoring drives (sixth most). A big part of that is that they played fast under Kliff Kingsbury, with the most no-huddle plays of any team since the Chip Kelly Eagles. More plays equal more opportunity for excitement.

What else? Jayden Daniels was sick. The Commanders completed multiple Hail Marys, one of which won them a legendary game that broke the Bears franchise. Daniels was electric. The Commanders had the best fourth-down conversion rate in history for a team that attempted more than 10 fourth-down conversions (87%). Daniels was magical.

But I also just enjoyed rooting for them. It has been a tough couple of decades for Washington fans, and the team got a huge likability boost in the Adam Peters-Dan Quinn-Jayden Daniels era. I wanted to see them succeed.

If you don't like Derrick Henry standing next to Lamar Jackson in the same backfield, you don't like the same football I like. That's about as scary as a backfield has ever been, full stop. And it isn't just that they're good. It's the way that they're good. Henry's breakaway runs are like avalanches, seen long before they hit, gaining speed and power as they grow. Jackson's are like lightning -- sudden, unpredictable and spectacular. And that's just the running ability. Let's not forget that the two-time MVP had 41 passing touchdowns last season and led all quarterbacks in explosive pass rate. Fun stuff.

The Ravens are also famously capable of a fourth-quarter collapse, regularly producing some of the more preposterous win probability charts -- bad for the team, good for watchability.

Last season's numbers for explosive play rate (very high) and explosive play rate surrendered (also very high) may not matter much for the 2025 Lions, who have two new coordinators and a much healthier defense securing the back end. But is an offense featuring Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs really going to stop scoring on huge plays? The Lions led the league with seven touchdowns from 50-plus yards out last season, and I'm inclined to believe that won't stop.

Then there is coach Dan Campbell, who is perhaps the most watchable head coach in the league. The Lions went for 33 fourth downs last season, including 45.6% on the opponent's side of the field. In 2023? It was 48.4%, the highest rate since at least 2001. Punts and field goals would top the list of least watchable plays, and Campbell is here to eliminate them from the game.

play 1:15 Why Stephen A. expects the Lions will make another deep playoff run Stephen A. Smith explains why he would take the Lions over the Rams in the NFC this season.

I don't default to "incredible offense with bad defense" as the most watchable build -- I actually like a competitive game with good defensive stops. But ... the Bengals are so fun to watch. Not just because Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are good. Because it is thrilling to watch their Sisyphean march to 35 points, their victory despite that defense inevitably failing them in the end.

The Bengals were 4-7 in their 11 one-score games. They enter this season with a new defensive coordinator in Al Golden, but the roster still predicts high-scoring affairs. Cincinnati gave us a few top-tier watchables late last season -- the prime-time overtime win against Denver; the last-second loss to the Chargers; the failed 2-point conversion against Baltimore -- and should deliver much of the same in 2025.

Those who find the tush push a deplorable bastardization of football and an undeserving cheat code would not rank the Eagles this highly. I, however, am enlightened. I find the tush push a hilariously entertaining play, if not just for the obnoxious celebrations of the Eagles' offensive line when it once again executes. But it's also so entertaining because of how geared up the opposing defense is -- how certain it is of what's coming and how desperate it wants to be the team that foils it. There's no moment in football quite like the pre-snap tension of The Brotherly Shove.

Of course, that's only a small percentage of the Eagles' plays. The vast majority are enormous Saquon Barkley runs, heroic Jalen Hurts go-balls to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, or a key defensive stop from Jalen Carter or Cooper DeJean or Zack Baun or Quinyon Mitchell or Nolan Smith Jr. or so on and so forth.

If you didn't catch a full Falcons game last season, you weren't living right. In September, they had a four-game stretch as follows:

Beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles on a two-minute drive

Losing to the eventual AFC champion Chiefs by one score after two consecutive red zone drives ended with turnovers on downs

Beating the division-rival Saints on a game-winning field goal after surrendering the lead with one minute remaining

Beating the division-rival Buccaneers in overtime behind a 500-yard performance from Kirk Cousins.

That was just a month! Now, Michael Penix Jr. is the starting quarterback; he was second in the league in air yards per attempt last year (10.1). The defense is relying on huge returns from first-round rookies to generate any sort of a pass rush. It's hard to think of a team with a higher ceiling and lower floor.

Baker Mayfield is one of the few players in the league so watchable that he transcends fandom. You cannot help but root for him when he's jawing with defensive linemen after scampering for a key first down. The collective excellence of the Buccaneers' offense around him -- Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin -- spells a highly watchable experience. The addition of Emeka Egbuka might even make this offense a Bengals-like experience in 2025.

However, the Buccaneers are hard-capped on this ranking by the caution of their coach, Todd Bowles. He does not go for enough fourth-down attempts or 2-point conversions. The Bucs' defense is eminently watchable, though -- high effort with sacks and takeaways, all at the expense of big plays. Only three teams gave up more 30-plus-yard completions than the Buccaneers did last season.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Watching a Jaguars game is a hilarious time (unless you are a Jaguars fan, which is on you, frankly). They played 13 one-score games last season and went 3-10. They couldn't stop a light breeze defensively with 2.4 points per drive surrendered and a league-worst 14.4% three-and-out rate. But when Trevor Lawrence is starting, they have just enough on offense to make us believe. Brian Thomas Jr. is the sort of star talent that demands eyeballs, and Travis Hunter might soon be the same opposite him.

Heck, just watch this team for Hunter! Are you going to be the one person tuning into Patriots-Jets when the first two-way player since Deion Sanders is also playing? Are you going to miss the first-ever game with two receiving touchdowns and a pick-six because you were dialed into the third quarter of Giants-Cowboys? Nope.

The Raiders argument is very simple. The prime characters are extremely fun to watch. Geno Smith is a high-risk, high-reward quarterback who completes highly difficult passes (fifth in completion percentage over expectation last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats) in the face of oncoming pressure. Brock Bowers is a record-setting tight end who creates more after the catch than any player at his position save for George Kittle. Ashton Jeanty is probably going to do some cool stuff. And Pete Carroll is out there chomping gum and tackling his own players during warmups.

The second part of the argument is that the defense might be really, really, really bad. With Christian Wilkins cut and Jakorian Bennett traded, the Raiders have now lost over 5,800 snaps from last season's defensive depth chart. A good passing game on offense plus an entirely unreliable defense spells all sorts of fireworks.

The Packers are tricky to place here. The good includes 74 plays of at least 20 yards last season (fourth most in the league), 21 scoring drives in the fourth quarter (most) and 10 games within one score (tied for ninth most). Jordan Love was seventh in air yards per attempt, as the Packers play an explosive brand of football, push the ball downfield and score late. And oh, I almost forgot: Green Bay was third in takeaways per drive on defense. The Packers create big plays on that side of the ball, too.

The bad: They underwhelmed against key opponents last season, going 0-4 against the Vikings and Lions, and 0-2 against the Eagles across the regular and postseason. They were down 28-0 in the first Vikings game, which I turned off ... then turned back on late when they got it to 28-22. They went down 20-3 in the third quarter of the second Vikings game before again crawling back in the fourth quarter. And they were down 24-3 against the Lions the first time around, too. These big deficits in the third quarter lose my attention, even if I eventually come back to see their failed comeback efforts.

On paper, the Bills might not actually measure as very entertaining. The defense is a line-up-and-play group that had a heroic year for takeaways (17.5% of opposing drives, best in the NFL) but generally surrenders yardage in incremental, unspectacular paper cuts. The unit also lacks a thrilling star, all apologies to Christian Benford.

The offense, which has historically been a more explosive group, turned down the big passing plays last season -- and really passing plays altogether. The Bills ran the ball more than ever before in the Josh Allen era, and while James Cook ripped off the occasional huge run, it was still a more methodical approach. At 7.9 air yards per attempt, this was Allen's least downfield-focused season of his career.

On the other hand: It's Josh Allen, the reigning MVP.

The Vikings will be extremely watchable early on, as we'll all want to find out what they have in J.J. McCarthy. Will they be an explosive passing team like they were with Sam Darnold last season? If so, their rating stays strong. Or will they move to a run-centric approach with the offseason re-tooling of the offensive line and acquisition of running back Jordan Mason? If so, there's a watchability drop. And what if McCarthy is just ... not good at all? Then Minnesota becomes painful to watch, and the channel changes.

Independent of how the offense goes, the defense will remain fun no matter what. Zany blitzes, unique players (who's excited for the first Andrew Van Ginkel batted pass of the season? I know I am!) and a ton of chaos-generated splash plays. Only the Bills had more takeaways per drive last season than the Vikings.

play 1:04 What is the expectation for J.J. McCarthy? Louis Riddick breaks down what the Vikings should do with J.J. McCarthy.

There is no defense in football I enjoy watching more than the Texans' unit, which is fast, fiery and downright ferocious. Only the Browns had a higher pressure rate last season than the Texans (38.4% vs. Houston's 37.8%), and only the Vikings had more team interceptions (24 vs. Houston's 19). But it isn't just the takeaways -- no team surrendered a lower completion percentage than the Texans' 58.8%. They contest everything, both at the catch point and in the pocket.

I will gladly watch the defense win games on its own this season, but I hope the Texans' offense does its part, too. The running plays will be painful -- that line and backfield, with Joe Mixon still laid up with his ankle injury, are highly concerning. But C.J. Stroud is still a star passer, and Nico Collins is still a star receiver. Think about 2023, when Houston was third in explosive pass rate. Let's just get back to that.

At times, Cowboys watchability can reach a terminal velocity, as so many prime-time games and national television slots overwhelm my interest. But they are an objectively watchable team. Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb is always a good time, and with the addition of one of the league's great wild cards in George Pickens, every Cowboys dropback will be appointment television.

And there may be a lot of them! Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas' two best back-seven players could both spend the first half of the season on injured reserve. Save for those games where Micah Parsons takes over -- and to do that he needs to actually, you know, play for the team -- Dallas' defense will put the offense in frequent holes, forcing Prescott to throw his way out. Just take a look at that running back room; it's not like they were going to hand the ball off much, anyway.

The Broncos were a sensation last season. Bo Nix came along strong over the course of the season, and his growth coincided with an emergence from Marvin Mims Jr. But the defense was their main attraction, with league highs in sack rate (8.9%) and total sacks (63). Pat Surtain II had a Defensive Player of the Year season, and Denver rolled out a 37.3% blitz rate for a classically aggressive Vance Joseph unit. Love it.

Denver played in few close games last season and went 1-6 in them, so delivering more -- and winning more -- nailbiters will go a long way to improving its watchability. But I'll tune into that defense on any given Sunday, especially when the Broncos play against top offenses (like in the Cincinnati barn burner late last season).

Even in a down season, the 49ers were a fun watch. They were second only to the Ravens in 20-plus-yard plays on offense. They were 2-6 in one-score games with an impossible and highly entertaining density of special teams foibles. And their defense was unfailingly capable of surrendering the back-breaking drive late in the fourth quarter (24 of them, more than anybody else).

The 49ers might go from being entertaining-but-also-bad to entertaining-and-also-good this season, with a familiar defensive coordinator in Robert Saleh plugging gaps and the offense returning to health. That's all great ... but I won't be watching for that. I will be watching for Jake Moody field goal attempts.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

"Second-year quarterback with first-year head coach" gets a strong September watchability ranking in New England, just as it does in Chicago. Drake Maye is one of the more fun young quarterbacks to watch -- great runner, aggressive thrower, oozing with arm talent -- but he didn't have the receivers to cash his checks last season. The Patriots will be a better watch this year if Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams (and Efton Chism III?) can elevate that room.

Perhaps no team has a greater potential for a watchability leap on defense than the Patriots. Former Lion Carlton Davis III joins Christian Gonzalez in what is now a loaded secondary. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was also in Detroit, which runs a ton of man coverage and blitzes all day. The Patriots might not fully sell out for that philosophy, but even if they live with a four-down pass rush, they have Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson joining Keion White along a much improved front.

The Pats might be good. But they will definitely be fun.

The Dolphins are less reliably watchable than some other teams below them on this list. Just wait for the inevitable Week 11 game in which both Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are injured, leaving Zach Wilson throwing to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine -- preferable only to a wall of drying paint. However, the Dolphins' peak watchability games are unparalleled. The 70-point outing against the Broncos two seasons ago! The frozen tundra game against Green Bay this past season! The overtime win against the Jets in which they ran for, collectively, 44 yards -- and made Aaron Rodgers look like he was back! Prime stuff.

The Dolphins' secondary also screams watchability, as that group alone might turn the Bryce Youngs and Anthony Richardsons of the NFL into prime Drew Brees and Josh Allen. It's also a season of desperation in Miami, as the current nucleus needs a playoff berth badly -- and desperation can spell either heroic achievement or devastating heartbreak. I will be tuned in.

There's a fine line between bad quarterback play that is inherently unwatchable and bad quarterback play that is grippingly watchable. That is the line that separates Daniel Jones from Anthony Richardson Sr. In those games in which the latter starts, I will be glued to my television screen. The enormous throws, the herculean escapes, the mind-boggling interceptions -- it's perfect content. Note that the Colts had six touchdowns of 50-plus yards last season, and five of them came with Richardson in the game.

But Jones is the named starter, and even if that grants the Colts a better record, it hurts their watchability ranking. Jones is a cautious, unexplosive thrower, though his willingness to run (and ability to take sacks) does provide some excitement. There's still so much offensive juice in the form of Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce that the Colts' watchability isn't an entirely lost cause. They also played 13 games last season that ended within an eight-point margin, tied for the most in the league, and their 20 scoring drives in the fourth quarter were second only to the Packers. They're always good for a photo finish.

With grotesque fascination, I will watch the reimagined Steelers and their many, many 30-plus-year-old players make the playoffs. I have not enjoyed watching Aaron Rogders-led offenses in the past several years, as they've become simple, predictable and overreliant on contested targets. But the rest of Pittsburgh's roster is kind of fun. DK Metcalf is a great watch for his size and speed. Jalen Ramsey is always fun when he's jawing, but he might not have the talent necessary at this stage of his career to back up the talk.

Still, a Mike Tomlin-coached team is good for one thing more than any other: mudball. Grindy games that are much more suitable for RedZone than full-game form. Much like their real record, the Steelers are destined to be an average team in watchability rankings.

The Bears might be top-five in Week 1 watchability. One of the biggest offseason storylines has been the pairing of new coach Ben Johnson with second-year quarterback Caleb Williams -- and from March to August it has lost none of its shine. The Bears get Minnesota in Week 1, which is a for-real defense that will test Johnson's offense. It might pass with flying colors: Chicago has the playmakers, playcaller and quarterback.

But by Week 6, I may have to look away from this team. Just as a successful Johnson-Williams marriage is in the cards, so is a herky-jerky start, an overwhelmed left tackle position, a still-inconsistent young quarterback, and a frustrating season that is painful to watch.

A respectable ranking for the Giants! When Russell Wilson is taking more late-career dropbacks in hopes that his early-career athleticism will suddenly return, I'll be tuned in elsewhere. But they get the rookie quarterback bump if and when Jaxson Dart gets on the field and a star player bump with Malik Nabers (though much of his production unfortunately comes in the form of speed outs and curls that aren't as fun to watch).

The most entertaining part of the Giants franchise will be the defense, specifically the pass rush. I will be glued to my seat in Week 1 when Abdul Carter joins Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux for his first third-and-long opportunity. If that group is all we hope it will be, I'll be in the same seat for all subsequent weeks.

play 1:11 Are the Giants going to be better than people expect this year? Adam Schefter joins "Get Up" to discuss why the Giants could exceed expectations this season.

I'm excited to watch the Titans, and you should be too. They have a talented gamer of a first overall pick in QB Cam Ward, a good (not perfect, but good) offensive nucleus around him and a defense full of high-effort playmakers deployed creatively by coordinator Dennard Wilson. Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat are a force in the middle, while Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary love to fly around and make plays. (Don't ask me about the linebacker position, it's not important.)

But most importantly: Cam Ward! He might change the franchise forever! By November, they're going to be flexing Titans games to prime time and asking if Ward's rookie season was better than Daniels' or Stroud's! (Probably not, but let me dream.)

The Jets will get a decent boost this season, as their offense firmly moves from the bad and painful category (watching another Aaron Rodgers contested slant on third-and-6) to the bad and hilarious category (watching Justin Fields run around for four seconds on third-and-6 before taking a 12-yard sack). Fields' explosive rushing ability may even spell a halfway decent season on offense -- you, like me, enjoyed significant stretches of Fields' 2022 season of 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns with the Bears.

The Lions' defense under Aaron Glenn was extremely watchable even when its personnel suffered horrible injury luck, so we can be confident that Glenn's defense will remain watchable in New York. It might be struggling with depth, but any unit fielding Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood is enjoyable to me.

I fear the watchability of the Chargers, as the actual quality of this team was greatly hurt by the seasonlong loss of Rashawn Slater. The Chargers are at their most watchable when Justin Herbert is not being lampooned by his own teammates, and with a key weakness at tackle now that Trey Pipkins III is back in the starting lineup, it certainly feels like we're in for another "watching-between-my-fingers-over-my-face" sort of season. The good news is Herbert and Ladd McConkey will always be watchable, especially in a second-half deficit. Remember that Bengals game? Sheesh.

The Chargers' defense suffers the unfortunate designation of being better than it is watchable. This isn't a high blitz team or a high takeaway team. The bend-but-don't-break philosophy works well on the field, and as a scheme nerd, I have an enormous appreciation for the discipline of Jesse Minter's unit. But it's not built for fireworks. Sorry, I'm putting on the Browns. (Not really.)

The Panthers are another huge team with potential here. The Bryce Young resurgence last season was awesome, but nobody was really watching it until the last few weeks. Now, with a shiny new first-round receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, the NFL public will be dialed in for all of September to see if Young converts last year's peaks into sustainable play. If so, we will all enjoy our weekly dose of Young hanging in the pocket and throwing bombs to McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. That's a fun play style.

The Panthers may break as "watchable but still bad" if the defensive makeover doesn't take. Five new starters were acquired via free agency and the draft for that side of the ball, and they added a couple of depth guys to boot. If they coalesce quickly, the Panthers may break as "watchable and actually decent." A pass rush needs to come from somewhere on the edges for this defense to make the difference both in terms of actual quality (their coverage needs more pressure help) and in terms of watchability (sacks are cool).

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

The Rams with Matthew Stafford at quarterback are extremely watchable. Everyone loves watching Stafford. Big arm, making tough plays, gritty dude, no-look passes, side-arm releases. Think about how fun that Rams team was to watch down the stretch last season, with fourth-quarter drives against the Eagles in the snow and the defensive line takeover moments.

The Rams with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback are still watchable, just in a much more grotesque way. Watching an offensive mastermind squeeze a functional offense out of Garoppolo lost its shine in the early 2020s, when Kyle Shanahan was authoring playoff runs that eventually ended when Garoppolo got hurt or exposed. Can McVay do the same four years later? I'm curious to find out, even if I'd prefer one last stouthearted Stafford year.

On the scheme nerd rankings, the Cardinals come in much higher. Some of that trickles into their overall watchability, of course. When Budda Baker makes those huge third-down plays, it's often because he's roaming around the field in his unique, schemed-up role. Those big James Conner runs are the product of a huge offensive commitment to getting Conner matched up with defensive backs. The Cardinals' coaching staff has the goods.

Unfortunately, they just aren't an exciting watch otherwise. Their bend-don't-break defensive philosophy leads to long drives with low scoring outputs (third in field goals forced per drive and fourth worst in punts forced per drive). Their league-leading explosive rush rate couldn't save the 21st-ranked explosive pass rate. It's not a bad offense at all (sixth in success rate and ninth in points per drive!); it's just not particularly exciting.

Both offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterback Sam Darnold delivered some of the greatest watchability of last season. It was Kubiak in the early season in New Orleans, when he had Derek Carr dropping historic offensive efficiency throughout September. And it was Darnold over the course of the year, when he turned an early-season curiosity into a season-long reclamation story before the bill came due in the postseason. If Kubiak and Darnold can reconjure some of their collective magic, the Seahawks should be quite intriguing.

But we don't know for certain that Darnold has fully turned the corner into competent quarterbackhood, so the floor hurts them here. Teams with elite defenses -- of which the Seahawks might be included -- but non-functional quarterbacking are far less watchable than we think. See: Jets, New York (2024).

The Chiefs were not very fun to watch last season, as was exhaustively covered. Kansas City ranked 28th in explosive pass rate and 30th in explosive rush rate. The Raiders were the only other team in the bottom five in both areas. Kansas City was also fourth in explosive pass rate surrendered and third in explosive run rate surrendered. The 49ers were the only other team in the top five in both of those areas. The Chiefs drew blood from the stone of every drive with barely-there third-down conversions chased by just-enough fourth-down conversions, over and over and over again. Their 6.5 plays per drive led the league.

Even Patrick Mahomes' magic was not enough to make those games enjoyable to view. But this season should be better if Rashee Rice is back to full strength after his suspension. If Xavier Worthy takes the next step as a deep threat. If Marquise Brown is healthy. And if Travis Kelce can turn back the clock and recover some explosiveness. Just four big "ifs" for the Chiefs to be watchable again.

play 1:42 Why Stephen A. says the Chiefs' road back to the SB is hard Stephen A. Smith discusses the improved AFC teams and why the Chiefs have a harder route to return to the Super Bowl than the Eagles.

Nobody is excited to watch the Saints in 2025, including Saints fans. The interesting things are the quarterback battle, the return to health of receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and the defensive philosophy flip from outgoing coach Dennis Allen to incoming defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Kellen Moore might have a cool designer play here and there, too.

Otherwise, this is the first in what will likely be multiple recovery seasons for the Saints, who begin the long trod out of cap hell. I'll catch the odd Spencer Rattler highlight on the timeline, but New Orleans will be inherently not fun to watch on the field.

No, thank you.

Well, actually, I'll watch the first Shedeur Sanders start in Week 12 just to enjoy the pageantry of it all. But other than that, no thanks.