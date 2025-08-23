Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Bengals open the 2025 NFL regular season at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 at Huntington Bank Field.

For most of training camp, roughly the top 40 spots on the roster have felt solid for a group that was retained mostly intact after narrowly missing the playoffs last year. But key battles at wide receiver, linebacker and safety could determine the final spots heading into Week 1.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bengals:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning

Browning had a very strong showing in the team's second preseason game and continues to be the best back-up option. Look for Desmond Ridder, who the team added in the middle of training camp, to settle into the QB3 role on the practice squad. That should give Ridder the opportunity to continue his career development.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Chase Brown, Tahj Brooks, Samaje Perine

Brown enters this year as the unquestioned top option. Brooks, a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, has flashed in training camp. Like Perine, Brooks is adept in pass blocking, which will enable him to get on the field for critical downs.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Mitchell Tinsley, Jermaine Burton

Tinsley showed he deserved a spot with a two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders. Most importantly, he's earned praise and trust from Burrow, which is all that matters.

TIGHT ENDS (5): Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy

The Bengals have found ways to use all five of these tight ends. Grandy showed his value last year and made six starts. But Gesicki, Sample and Fant will get the bulk of the reps. Erick All Jr. remains on the team's physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Cody Ford, Amarius Mims, Lucas Patrick, Jalen Rivers, Seth McLaughlin, Andrew Stueber

Cincinnati's guard depth remains a big question mark. Cordell Volson suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and is likely out for the season. Patrick and Ford had a lengthy battle for the starting right guard position. McLaughlin has made good progress after an Achilles injury he suffered at Ohio State last November.

DEFENSIVE END (6): Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Shemar Stewart, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample, Cedric Johnson

Hendrickson, once his contract impasse has been resolved, and Ossai should be the team's Week 1 starters with Stewart finding his way onto the field for more reps as the season progresses. Look for Stewart and Sample to continue to provide position flexibility to allow the Bengals to experiment with more matchups.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (4): B.J. Hill, TJ Slaton, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson

The Bengals brought Slaton in to beef up the team's run defense after a lackluster showing last season. Hill was re-signed in the offseason and is beloved in the locker room. Jenkins, last year's second-round pick, has had a very strong camp.

LINEBACKERS (6): Logan Wilson, Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks, Barrett Carter, Shaka Heyward, Joe Giles-Harris

Cincinnati made it a point to revamp this position group. Knight has been the projected Week 1 starter, but having veterans such as Burks and Giles-Harris will give assistant coach Mike Hodges some extra depth. Knight is finding his footing next to Wilson, who had previously started alongside Germaine Pratt for the last five seasons.

CORNERBACKS (6): Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, Josh Newton, Marco Wilson, DJ Turner, DJ Ivey

This has the potential to be the deepest group on the roster. All six players have played well at times and shown promise. Hill moves back to slot cornerback, where he excelled in college at Michigan, leaving Newton and Taylor-Britt on the outside. Ivey made some noise early in training camp and was disruptive in limited reps last season.

SAFETIES (3): Geno Stone, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson

The issues at linebacker could force the Bengals to keep an extra player over retaining Daijahn Anthony, last year's seventh-round pick. Hill's previous experience at safety gives the Bengals an additional option in case of injury. In this scenario, being able to keep Anthony and PJ Jules on the practice squad will help the unit's depth.

SPECIALISTS (3): Evan McPherson, Ryan Rehkow, Cal Adomitis

There was rare intrigue with this group as Adomitis had to fend off William Wagner to keep the long-snapping job. But a clean operation on a 54-yard field goal against the Commanders showed why he should keep his spot. There will be pressure on McPherson to bounce back after a shaky showing in 2024.