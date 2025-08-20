Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent has signed a two-year extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN that Bagent will receive $10 million in the deal and can earn up to $16 million with incentives.

Bagent, 25, was entering the final season of his rookie contract and was set to become a restricted free agent after the Bears' 2025 campaign. The former undrafted product from Division II Shepherd University has been the backup quarterback in Chicago since 2023.

Bagent turned in a strong preseason performance against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, completing 13 of 22 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 38-0 win. Despite adding veteran Case Keenum this offseason, Bagent held down his position as the team's No. 2 quarterback and will serve as Caleb Williams' backup for a second straight year.

Bagent's dedication and ability to operate Chicago's new offense left a strong impression on the new Bears coaching staff.

"Man, he's been phenomenal," Bears coach Ben Johnson said earlier this month. "I mean, he's smart as a whip. Appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time he walks into a room. Meeting room, walk-through, it doesn't matter. He's locked in. He's focused. I think his teammates feel that from him.

"Love the fact, he'll throw the ball, and he keeps working through his progressions just so it goes home with exactly where everyone's going to be in case he had to move on. I think he's taken this seriously. He's preparing the right way. And I couldn't be more thrilled that he's here with us."

Bagent started four games during his rookie season in place of former Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He won in his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders and finished 2-2 as a starter in 2023. He saw limited action in 2024 and attempted only two pass attempts.

During Fox's broadcast of Sunday night's preseason game between the Bears and Bills, general manager Ryan Poles credited the quarterback's work ethic, stating "there isn't a harder worker on this football team than Tyson Bagent."

"It means the world," Bagent said. "That is the best compliment I can think of receiving. It means the world. It allows me to come into the office with as much confidence as I could possibly have. As long as I can feel like that and continue to work as hard as I can -- the harder I work the luckier I get. Just trying to keep that thing going."