Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off the practice field Wednesday with an apparent leg injury.

McGary is receiving an MRI, and the Falcons will give an update on his status "at an appropriate time," per a team spokesperson.

It's unclear how McGary got injured. The situation happened before 11-on-11 work started. The team huddled up before that portion of practice as McGary was being tended to. McGary was carted to the entrance of the building and then seemed to favor his left leg as he got off the cart with a trainer's help.

McGary, 30, is going into his seventh season as the Falcons' starting right tackle. The former first-round pick has an increased role in 2025 as the blindside protector of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Earlier this month, McGary signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with Atlanta.

Falcons backup swing tackle Storm Norton underwent ankle surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Elijah Wilkinson replaced McGary at practice.