NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans quarterback Cam Ward's trash-talking has provided a much-needed spark to the team overall, especially the offense. The trash talk got a little more serious when Ward got into a scuffle with defense lineman Jeffery Simmons on Monday.

Ward spoke to the media about the incident for the first time Wednesday. His answer to what he learned about the incident was pretty funny, but true.

"Jeff is strong as s---," Ward said. "It was fun, and I think it was what we needed. We love competing, just with me and Jeff, and I'm excited to have that man as my teammate."

The skirmish occurred after Ward threw a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley toward the end of practice and went to celebrate. The rookie quarterback stopped and gave Simmons a shove before doing his trademark "Zombieland" celebration in front of him. Simmons reacted with a two-hand push to Ward's face mask, and the offensive line ran to Ward's defense.

Ward and Simmons have had an ongoing rivalry that includes trash talk after plays. Simmons told Ward it would be that way when they met for the first time before taking the field for minicamp.

"I get here, and he's damn near the first one I'm ready to talk s--- to," Ward said. "He's the first one that come at my head every day at practice."

Titans coach Brian Callahan said he wasn't too bothered by the incident and didn't deem it necessary to throw either player out of practice, especially with three more snaps left in the day. Callahan acknowledged it's wrong to touch the quarterback. But he also said, "if the quarterback enters willingly into the fray like that, then that's on him as well."

Simmons made an effort to put everything to rest when he spoke to the media Tuesday.

"It's training camp, and tempers flare," Simmons said. "I respect the hell out of our offense for having the quarterback's back. At the end of the day, we're family and moved on from it."