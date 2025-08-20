Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a significant blow to their offensive line depth.

Reserve guard Cordell Volson is expected to be out for the year following a right shoulder injury, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. Volson will have surgery to repair the injury he suffered at practice Aug. 15.

"That's a tough one for him," Taylor said. "He's been a guy that's really worked hard for us. I wouldn't say it's set in stone until he has the surgery, but that's the direction it seems to be heading."

Volson, a fourth-round pick in 2022, was projected as a backup right guard entering this season. Over the past three years, he started in 48 of 50 appearances at left guard. This offseason, Volson and the Bengals agreed to a restructured contract that lowered the total value to $2.6 million for 2025, according to OverTheCap.com.