The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Most of the Chargers' roster spots are clearly defined, but there's a close race for the final spots. Linebackers Caleb Murphy and Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, as well as safety Tony Jefferson, come to mind as players who have had great preseasons but are on the bubble.

Perhaps the biggest question is what will come of running back Najee Harris, one of the Chargers' top free agent signings, who hasn't practiced this preseason.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bolts:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Justin Herbert, Trey Lance

This one appears simple: When Lance played this preseason, the Chargers' offense looked significantly better than it did with Taylor Heinicke.

Lance's mobility gives him the edge over Heinicke; Lance can make plays and keep the chains moving in ways Heinicke can't. Still, the Chargers love Heinicke's experience, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the race for QB2 isn't over.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Raheim Sanders

Harris is still on the NFI list and hasn't practiced with the team at all during training camp after an eye injury from a July 4th fireworks mishap, but general manager Joe Hortiz appeared confident Saturday that Harris could play Week 1, telling CBS that Harris "should be good to go." This projection means that last year's sixth-round pick, Kimani Vidal, doesn't make the cut, but Vidal has missed recent practices with injury and could land on the injured reserve list to start the season.

FULLBACKS (1): Scott Matlock

Matlock is the Chargers' version of Travis Hunter; his flexibility gives them an extra defensive tackle and a serviceable fullback on offense.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden II, Will Dissly

On paper, this tight end group is the most well-rounded the Chargers have had in recent memory. The hope is that Gadsden, a rookie fifth-rounder, emerges as a reliable pass catcher. His performance this offseason has shown that he might be that player.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Tre Harris, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith

After the signing of Allen, this group became clear. From top to bottom, this is a group with players capable of contributing in a big way on game days, something the Chargers didn't have last season. The biggest unknown is how involved rookies Harris and Lambert-Smith are this season.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Joe Alt, Mekhi Becton, Trey Pipkins III, Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer, Branson Taylor, Andre James, David Sharpe

Perhaps the Chargers' most crucial unit might be the one with the most questions. Becton missed three weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury, putting his status for Week 1 in question. Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater's season-ending knee injury moved Pipkins to the starting right tackle spot, which now leaves the Chargers in search of a swing tackle. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, however, that the swing tackle will likely be Salyer.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Da'Shawn Hand, Jamaree Caldwell, Otito Ogbonnia, Justin Eboigbe

Tart is the leader of this group, but the Chargers will likely need another player to emerge this season to give them a formidable interior. Caldwell, L.A.'s rookie third rounder, has shown potential this preseason to become that player.

LINEBACKERS (10): Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Troy Dye, Junior Colson, Kyle Kennard, Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, Tuli Tuipulotu, Del'Shawn Phillips, Caleb Murphy

Murphy's preseason performance in practice and in games earns him a spot in this projection. He could see a significant role in the regular season, depending on how healthy Kennard is going into Week 1 -- he missed time during training camp with an undisclosed injury. Phillips, who is going into his sixth season, was just recently activated from the physically unable to perform list but earns a spot because of his special team's prowess and experience. Marlowe Wax will be the toughest cut here, as the undrafted rookie free agent has been one of the team's most impressive players.

CORNERBACKS (5): Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Benjamin St-Juste, Ja'Sir Taylor

Going into his eighth season, Jackson brings elite ball skills and veteran leadership essential for this young group. There are still questions about who will play where on defense, but Jackson, Still and Hart appear in line to see the most time.

SAFETIES (4): Derwin James Jr., Elijah Molden, Alohi Gilman, Tony Jefferson

One of the Chargers' strongest groups, Molden and Gilman's play at safety allows James to play slot corner, where he spent last year in his fourth All-Pro season. RJ Mickens has excelled at practice and special teams, but it appears that Jefferson's experience and versatility will earn him this spot. He played just 18 snaps Saturday and was in street clothes for much of the final parts of the game, a sign that his spot could be solidified. This projection would mean that the Chargers' final two draft picks, Mickens and Trikweze Bridges, don't make the team.

SPECIALISTS (3): Cameron Dicker (K), JK Scott (P), Josh Harris (LS)

For another year, there were no position battles for this group. The most notable thing for this group this offseason was the addition of long snappers in Madden NFL 26. Harris is the highest rated in the game at an 81 overall.