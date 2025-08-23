Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5 in São Paulo at Arena Corinthians (8 p.m. ET, YouTube).

Coach Andy Reid and the rest of his staff will have to make a few tough decisions at the back end of their roster, especially at receiver, running back and cornerback. Unlike some previous years, the Chiefs' initial roster could feature more offensive linemen and defensive linemen, a circumstance that is in part because of season-ending injuries to edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Janarius Robinson.

General manager Brett Veach and the personnel staff are expected to be active on the waiver wire, probably looking for depth at defensive tackle, linebacker and running back.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Chiefs:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew.

Mahomes had an excellent training camp. He could have a memorable season if the Chiefs' pass catchers stay healthy. In the preseason, Minshew has done well with his snaps and has plenty of moxie to be effective if he's needed at some point in the regular season.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith.

The Chiefs are optimistic that Smith, the rookie seventh-round pick, can add some juice to the position. As a former receiver during most of his college career, Smith has the speed and skills to be a dynamic weapon at some point this season. Pacheco wants to achieve 1,000 rushing yards, and Hunt is likely the Chiefs' back in short yardage and the red zone.

FULLBACK (1): Carson Steele.

Reid is a disciple of the West Coast offense, which requires a tough, versatile fullback. The Chiefs have that in Steele, who can contribute in the run game and be a positive on special teams. The Chiefs could use Steele early while Smith adjusts to the speed of the NFL.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton.

At some point, Rice is expected to be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. But it's unclear if Rice and the league will settle their disagreement on the length of his suspension before Sept. 30, the day he is scheduled to have his disciplinary hearing with the league. Rice's inclusion in the start of the season means the Chiefs keep six receivers and hope to sign Nikko Remigio to the practice squad.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley.

The Chiefs might have the best tight end room in the league. Kelce will be 36 in October, but his camp was productive. Gray and Tonyan give Reid the ability to have three tight ends on the field in certain situations. Wiley is returning from a torn ACL from last season.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Wanya Morris, Hunter Nourzad, Esa Pole.

The biggest difference maker in the Chiefs' offense could be Simmons, the rookie first-round pick. Simmons was almost flawless in the preseason, so much of the pressure shifts to Suamataia, the second-year player who has switched to left guard. If either player falters, the Chiefs have a better insurance policy for Mahomes by signing Moore, a four-year veteran, in free agency.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9): Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Mike Pennel, Mike Danna, Jerry Tillery, Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte, Malik Herring.

An argument can be made that the Chiefs still need another interior defensive lineman. Jones is capable of being a defensive player of the year candidate; Karlaftis, Omenihu and Danna generate adequate pressure. The team also hopes Norman-Lott, the second-round pick, and Gillotte, a third-round pick, can make progress throughout the season.

LINEBACKERS (5): Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Jeffrey Bassa.

If the Chiefs are unable to acquire another quality defensive linemen, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's solution might include adding Chenal to the group in the trenches. Bassa, the fifth-round pick, has a chance to make impactful plays on special teams.

CORNERBACKS (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Kristian Fulton, Nohl Williams, Nazeeh Johnson.

If all goes well, Spagnuolo will mix how he uses the starting trio of McDuffie, Watson and Fulton. McDuffie is eligible for an extension before the season starts. Watson and Fulton do have injury concerns in their past, but Williams and Johnson can be serviceable in spot appearances.

SAFETIES (5): Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks, Christian Roland-Wallace, Mike Edwards.

A very interchangeable group, Spagnuolo might find plenty of success with moving Hicks and Conner around in the secondary, perhaps in the dime package. Hicks, a rookie a year ago, led the Chiefs with three interceptions despite playing a limited role. His snaps should increase quite a bit this season.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Harrison Butker, P Matt Araiza, LS James Winchester.

Butker is among the league's best. In his second year, Araiza has improved the placement of his punts inside the 20-yard line. This season could be the final season for Winchester, an 11-year veteran who has been one the league's most reliable long snappers.