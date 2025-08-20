SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Since signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in March, the San Francisco 49ers have been bracing for him to be suspended for the first three games of the season as part of the fallout from a misdemeanor DUI charge.

On Wednesday, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on KNBR radio in San Francisco that Robinson has indeed been suspended for the first three weeks.

"D-Rob, we're not going to have through the first three weeks," Shanahan said. "You can always appeal it, so we'll hope for the best on that, but that's what we are planning for."

With Robinson expected to miss time and myriad other issues at the position, the 49ers made a move to bolster the group Wednesday evening. They are trading for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kansas City and San Francisco will swap 2027 late-round picks as part of the deal, with the Niners receiving a seventh-round pick and Moore, and the Chiefs getting a sixth-round selection.

The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round (No. 54) of the 2022 NFL draft. During two seasons with Kansas City, Moore registered 43 catches for 494 yards and one touchdown. He had zero receptions in six games last season before his campaign ended because of a core muscle injury.

Moore also saw some limited work as a returner with the Chiefs, including an 88-yard punt return touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Robinson was arrested in November in Los Angeles while a member of the Rams, and he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI in early July. When the Niners signed Robinson to a two-year, $9.5 million contract in free agency, they acknowledged the likelihood he would have to sit out for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Throughout training camp, Robinson has been one of the Niners' most reliable receiving options. Shanahan said Wednesday that Robinson and second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall have been "the two most consistent" receivers.

On Aug. 11, Robinson said he was awaiting official word on his punishment as he went through the appeal process.

"[I'm] pretty anxious," Robinson said at the time. "Just waiting on the outcome to see what happens with that. I really don't know the time frame. Waiting to hear from them, obviously. It's all up to whatever the league says."

In 2024, Robinson started all 17 games for the Rams, leading them with seven touchdown catches and finishing with 31 receptions for 505 yards. Those yardage and touchdown totals were career highs for Robinson, who is entering his 10th NFL season.

Should the three-game suspension stand, Robinson will sit out the Sept. 7 season opener at Seattle, the Week 2 game at the New Orleans Saints and the Week 3 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He would be eligible to return Week 4 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though Robinson's absence has been expected, it's another blow to a receiver room that is full of questions as the season approaches.

The Niners will be without Brandon Aiyuk for the opener as he recovers from ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, with a Week 6 return the current target.

Veteran Jauan Jennings is still battling a calf injury and has a lingering contract issue as he seeks a sizable raise, and rookie fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that could keep him out during the early part of the season.

Jacob Cowing, a fourth-round selection in 2024, did not practice Wednesday because of an aggravated hamstring injury. Cowing had just returned last week after hurting the hamstring on the first day of practice, but he sustained a setback late in Tuesday's workout.

"[He] felt it yesterday," Shanahan told KNBR. "So, we had to hold him back today."