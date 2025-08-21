A bullet penetrated the glass in the practice facility office of Andy Reid while the Chiefs' coach was working alone in it last year, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday night.

Reid was unharmed, Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jake Becchina told the Star.

According to the report, the shot was fired from outside the Chiefs' facility in Kansas City, went through the glass of Reid's office and lodged into a wall about 15 feet from where he was sitting shortly after midnight local time on May 4, 2024.