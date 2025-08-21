A bullet penetrated the glass in the practice facility office of Andy Reid while the Chiefs' coach was working alone in it last year, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday night.
Reid was unharmed, Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jake Becchina told the Star.
According to the report, the shot was fired from outside the Chiefs' facility in Kansas City, went through the glass of Reid's office and lodged into a wall about 15 feet from where he was sitting shortly after midnight local time on May 4, 2024.
The 67-year-old Reid, sources told the Star, now has bulletproof glass protecting him in the office.
In all, three gunshots struck the three-story facility that night, sources told the Star -- one hitting the third floor, one above Reid's office and the other hitting an air-conditioning unit. No other people there that night were struck by the gunfire.
Becchina told the Star that no arrests have been made in the case, which is being treated as an aggravated assault "because the building was occupied at the time of the bullet coming through the window."
Becchina also told the Star "there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization."
The Chiefs declined to comment to the Star on its report.
Reid is next scheduled to speak to reporters after Kansas City's final preseason game Friday against the Chicago Bears.