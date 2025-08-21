Stephen A. Smith discusses how far he believes Josh Allen can take the Bills. (0:47)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- For the first time in his career, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the preseason.

Coach Sean McDermott said during his news conference Thursday that Allen will not be participating in Saturday's third and final preseason game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not play in either of the team's previous two games.

McDermott said that they are still making decisions on some of the other first-team players for the game, but that Allen will not play.

"[You've] got the reigning MVP, and I feel that he's shown to this point that he's in a good spot," McDermott said. McDermott noted his responsibility to protect Allen and the team, and that Allen is "on schedule and he's looked good."

Allen has only not participated in one team period during training camp, but has otherwise been a full participant, including in the team's joint practice at the Chicago Bears last week.

Going into his eighth season, Allen is coming off his first MVP season and the fewest turnovers (eight) and sacks (14) of his career.