The NFL Players Association, reeling from criminal investigations into misused funds, resignations at the top and unapproved strip club expenditures, badly needed a win this summer.

It found one -- in NFL ownership's couch cushions.

The players received a substantial windfall in the second round of this year's NFL draft, benefiting from fully guaranteed contracts for seven players in the round -- and potentially an eighth once Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (the 36th overall pick) signs his deal. (Judkins, who had misdemeanor battery charges related to domestic violence dropped earlier this month, remains under an NFL investigation that has delayed his negotiations.)

These signings made history for the second round, which had been entirely composed of partially guaranteed deals up to this point.

The 2025 draft produced total guarantees of $247.2 million for that round, up from $185.7 million the previous year, per NFLPA figures. The 2025 projection was $225.4 million in guaranteed money based on annual rookie pay scale bumps and past percentage points of guarantees. This year's numbers surpassed that projection by around $21.8 million.

Rookie contracts rarely elicit drama, given how the current NFL wage scale sets the total worth of each deal. But there are still items to negotiate, including how the signing bonus is paid, the overall guarantees and offset language.

Tyler Shough ended up with a fully guaranteed deal that helped loosen up the market for second-rounders going forward. AP Photo/Butch Dill

And this year, 30 second-rounders remained unsigned as rookies began reporting for camp last month. Wide receiver Tre Harris, selected 55th overall, would offer a litmus test -- his Los Angeles Chargers were the first NFL team to report. But Harris did not appear at camp until his contract was done -- on July 17, five days after he was scheduled to show up with his fellow Chargers rookies. Harris would end up with 71.3% guaranteed money, up from 60.2% for the No. 55 choice in last year's draft, a victory for second-rounders that would play out several times over in the subsequent weeks -- and bring delight to the union.

"This is a tremendous win that will literally pay dividends for our union's current and future members," NFLPA director of salary cap Adam Richelieu said in a statement. Richelieu serves as a liaison between the union and player agents. "In working with this class of rookies, it was encouraging to see that they already had a strong understanding of their value and leverage, which played a big role in the dominoes falling the way that they did. We take our hats off to this group of second rounders and their agents for their collective work to achieve this historic moment in the business of football." Many contract negotiations are a fight, and the NFL's biggest almost always center around guaranteed money. This one will linger, with potential ripple effects for years to come.

Jayden Higgins' deal with the Texans was an important mile marker in the rise of second-round guarantees. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

How it got done

It was July 16, and new Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was throwing with a few of his new teammates in the Dallas area.

Shough's agent, Erik Burkhardt, watched the session while working the phones to gauge the latest chatter around the second round. He compared notes and percentage points with other agents and the NFLPA. He checked with team officials he trusted.

Burkhardt had a vested interest -- Shough was pick No. 40, within range of a fully guaranteed deal but without a contract just six days before Saints rookies were due to report.

Deepening the intrigue was Shough's position -- the Saints were prepping a quarterback battle of which Shough was poised to be a key figure.

The previous year's No. 40 pick, Philadelphia corner Cooper DeJean, received 80.46% of his contract guaranteed, up from around 77% for the No. 40 pick the previous year. A normally slotted deal would have kept Shough well short of 100%.

But an issue was bubbling to the surface -- players were withholding services. Along with Harris, second-round picks of the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks did not report with their rookie classes on July 15. Two of those teams, the Dolphins and Seahawks, had picks who were selected ahead of Shough.

What triggered the holding pattern: On May 8, the Houston Texans broke precedent when agreeing with agent Chris Cabott on a fully guaranteed deal for No. 34 overall pick Jayden Higgins. The pick before Higgins, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, got his fully guaranteed deal a day later. Steve Caric, one of Schwesinger's representatives, said he and fellow agent C.J. Laboy were confident they were getting a fully guaranteed deal regardless of Higgins' contract. But Houston's deal certainly didn't hurt.

And if teams were counting on player agents to get deals done expediently without regard to the market, given how quickly camps were approaching, they did not get their wish.

"We have to see what happens in front of us," said Burkhardt about his mid-July strategy as Shough and every other player selected from No. 35 through No. 64 remained unsigned. "Nobody wants to be the cliffhanger."

But the action was a few picks behind him. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins, the 43rd overall pick by the 49ers, was closing in on a deal to loosen the logjam.