OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice Thursday, which is one day after he left practice early.

On Wednesday, Jackson left the field and headed into the team's facility with medical staff with about 40 minutes left. A team spokesman said Jackson had his foot stepped on and was fine.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, was knocked to the ground during team drills. He stayed to throw a couple more passes before walking off the field. Before leaving, it appeared that Jackson was flexing his right wrist.

This is the first practice that Jackson has missed due to injury at this year's training camp. He hasn't been sidelined by injury for a regular-season game since the end of the 2022 season.

Baltimore closes out the preseason Saturday at Washington. Jackson hasn't played in a preseason game in four years.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to speak after Thursday's practice. The Ravens open the season in 17 days, when they play at the Buffalo Bills.