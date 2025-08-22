Mike Greenberg credits Mike Tomlin as the key to Aaron Rodgers' success with the Steelers this season. (0:49)

The third week of the 2025 NFL preseason kicked off Thursday as teams take their final look at key position battles ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to trim rosters to 53 players.

To keep you updated on how teams fared, our NFL Nation reporters are summarizing each game below and predicting each team's 53-man roster.

Thursday's games

Steelers: The defensive line suffered a potentially significant loss when rookie first-rounder Derrick Harmon was carted off the field with a knee injury and quickly ruled out. At halftime, coach Mike Tomlin said the defensive end was "being evaluated." The Steelers already lost some depth there during training camp when veteran Dean Lowry suffered an ACL tear. It could mean the Steelers will be in the market for a veteran trade option or a cut-down day addition. -- Brooke Pryor

Panthers: Read into the inactive list of 33 players how you choose. Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne got the night off. Veteran receivers Hunter Renfrow and David Moore did not. Maybe Tremayne has an edge for the sixth or seventh receiver spot after a solid preseason. Or perhaps Carolina wants to keep him under the radar, so it can add him to the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53-man roster. As for Renfrow and Moore, the team could have been auditioning them for potential trades. One of them likely will make the roster. Renfrow's comeback is a good story, but has he done enough to earn a spot? -- David Newton

