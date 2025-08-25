Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals open the 2025 NFL regular season at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 7 at the Superdome.

Injuries will play a major role in how the Cardinals' 53-man roster is determined and will cause a significant reshuffle at some point once those players are healthy.

It's likely that the three players who are on the PUP list -- guard Will Hernandez, outside linebacker BJ Ojulari and Bilal Nichols -- will be transferred to the reserve/PUP list and miss the first four games of the season.

But depth at receiver, cornerback and outside linebacker -- in both the good and bad sense -- will be something to watch as general manager Monti Ossenfort navigates cut-down day.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Cardinals:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett

Arizona signed Brissett during the offseason for a reason: to back up Murray. There wasn't a true competition for the No. 2 spot in the quarterback room. It was always Brissett's. Clayton Tune could be a practice squad option if he doesn't get picked up.

RUNNING BACKS (4): James Conner, Trey Benson, DeeJay Dallas, Emari Demercado

It'll be up to Benson whether Demercado remains on the roster. If Benson can show he's improved as blocker and a receiver, he may take up Demercado's snaps, especially on third down and in the red zone.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zay Jones, Simi Fehoko, Xavier Weaver

Fehoko has stood out throughout camp along with Weaver, and both can be contributors on special teams. The Cardinals' passing game is a bit unique because tight end Trey McBride plays such a significant role in it, which could leave one or two receivers off the 53 in favor of positions of need.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Trey McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins

Arizona's tight end room has a little bit of everything. McBride is elite and a star. Reiman is as tough as there is. And Higgins can do a little bit of everything.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Paris Johnson Jr., Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Jake Curhan, Jon Gaines II, Josh Fryar, Christian Jones.

The bottom of the room may be churned a bit whenever Hernandez is ready to join the 53. A question mark will be whether Hayden Conner starts the season on the 53 and then heads to IR or goes on IR on Tuesday and then is marked with a return designation. If Conner makes the initial 53, it'd be in place of Fryar.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7): Calais Campbell, Walter Nolen III, L.J. Collier, Dalvin Tomlinson, Dante Stills, Darius Robinson, PJ Mustipher

Nolen will likely continue to rehabilitate his calf injury while on the 53-man roster as to avoid him missing the four games if he were to continue on PUP list. However, it is likely that Nichols is headed to the reserve/PUP list, which means he won't eligible to play for the first four weeks. Until Nolen returns, Mustipher will get a chance to show he's worthy of staying on the roster.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon, Owen Pappoe, Akeem Davis-Gaither

Pappoe is the one wild card in the group but is likely to make the roster. Simon's development has impressed coaches. The room, overall, is full of experience.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5): Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, Baron Browning, Xavier Thomas

With Ojulari likely staying on PUP into the regular season, Thomas will get a chance to show his growth in Year 2, but the room is deep. Sweat will occupy one side of the line while Collins, Burch and Browning will rotate through on the other.

CORNERBACKS (4): Max Melton, Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Denzel Burke

The bottom of the cornerbacks room may be the biggest question mark on the roster. Burke has shown enough as a rookie to make the roster, but that could leave a spot between Darren Hall, Kei'Trel Clark and Elijah Jones, a third-round pick last year who hasn't played a snap yet. It's not a simple decision for Arizona, which will take a long look at the cornerback room's depth before making a decision.

SAFETIES (5): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford, Joey Blount

Crawford and Blount will largely have special teams roles but can contribute to the secondary when called upon. Taylor-Demerson is coming off a productive rookie year and has the kind of versatility that can have him lined up across the field.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Chad Ryland, P Blake Gillikin, LS Aaron Brewer

Consistency is key for specialists, and Arizona, again, has that. Ryland has been looking like the kicker many thought he'd be coming out of college. Gillikin keeps flipping the field. And Brewer, in his 14th season, is as steady as it gets.