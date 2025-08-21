Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter was held out of Thursday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins because of an upper-body injury, and the No. 2 draft pick isn't going to play in the Jaguars' preseason finale Saturday night, either.

Coach Liam Coen said he considered allowing Hunter to practice but wanted to avoid any chance that Hunter could aggravate the injury that had kept him out of the team's three previous practices and the second preseason game.

"It was more just do we want him now or potentially not [playing against] Carolina [in Week 1]," Coen said after the workout at the Dolphins' practice facility in Fort Lauderdale. "It was more just being smart about the next few weeks because the ultimate goal is Carolina.

"Could he have probably gone? I think so. If this was Carolina, would he have probably played? Yeah, so we're moving in the right direction."

Coen said that reasoning also applied to cornerback Tyson Campbell (upper body), who also did not practice against the Dolphins.

Hunter suffered the injury during the team's scrimmage on Aug. 14. He did not practice the following day or play in the Jaguars' second preseason game against New Orleans last Sunday. Hunter did participate in individual drills in the team's practices Tuesday and Wednesday, which is what he did against the Dolphins.

Coen said none of the starters will play in the preseason finale against the Dolphins on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.