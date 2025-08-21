Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints will start quarterback Spencer Rattler in their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, coach Kellen Moore said Thursday.

"He's done a nice job. We rotated it last week, we'll rotate again this week, the goal is to get all three of those guys in there," Moore said.

Tyler Shough will enter the game after Rattler, and Jake Haener will go in third. Moore said this is not an announcement or sign as to who will start at quarterback in the regular season.

Moore said the plan is to play as many starters as they can against the Broncos. Some players, such as center Erik McCoy and running back Alvin Kamara, have not played in the preseason yet.

This will be the second preseason start this summer for Rattler, who got the starting nod in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Shough started last Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moore recently said that they did not plan to announce a permanent starter until after the Broncos game.

"I think our whole goal at the beginning was not to put a timeline on this thing," Moore said. "When it's ready, it's ready and we go. We've got patience on our side and we'll be just fine."

While there's no timetable for making the decision and announcing it, Moore said the time doesn't plan to try to hide it until their regular season opener.

"We're not going to be one of those college teams that like, walks the guy out the first play and you guys get to know [then]. Don't worry about that," he said.