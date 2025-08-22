Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he thinks the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers could have a big offensive year. (2:06)

DK Metcalf will make an appearance on the big screen in a new thriller, "Asteroid."

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is part of a cast that includes "Sinners" star Hailee Steinfeld, who is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

According to Deadline, the film, which is directed by Doug Liman, follows a group of strangers who travel to a nearby asteroid with the intention of obtaining wealth "beyond their wildest dreams." It's set to launch later this year on Google's Android XR platform.

"Asteroid" will premiere at the Venice Film Festival's immersive showcase next week in Italy.

Metcalf is no stranger to screens big and small. He played himself in the 2022 film "Secret Headquarters" and in an episode of the TV series "Bel-Air."

Pittsburgh acquired Metcalf in March for a 2025 second-round pick, and he agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with the franchise. The move followed his trade request from the Seattle Seahawks the week before he was to enter the last year of the three-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022.

Metcalf recorded 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in the 2024 regular season with the Seahawks.