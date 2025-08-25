Open Extended Reactions

The NFL regular season is almost here! The real games begin when the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles host the Cowboys on Sept. 4. Now it's time for our annual ranking of the league's top 100 players. Who do we project to be the best players in 2025?

To create our list, we asked 10 NFL analysts and insiders -- Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, Dan Graziano, Jeff Legwold, Jeremy Fowler, Liza Loza, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Seth Walder and Stephen Holder -- to rank players based on expected performance for the 2025 season. Their rankings are based on predicting potential greatness rather than past performance. We used those 10 sets of votes to come up with our consensus top 100 list.

The Eagles lead the pack with 10 players, followed by the Lions with eight and the 49ers and Ravens with six each. The Saints and the Panthers are the only teams without a representative. Quarterbacks and wide receivers dominated, with 15 players each making our list.

NFL Nation reporters weighed in on every player's outlook for the season, ESPN Research provided a stat to know and fantasy analyst Mike Clay projected a stats. Here's our list, starting at No. 100 and working our way to No. 1.

CB | Seahawks

Age: 24

2024 rank: 84

Witherspoon barely cracks the list despite two straight Pro Bowl appearances to begin his career. With an endless motor and aggressive playing style that belies his 185-pound frame, the No. 5 pick of the 2023 draft has filled a dual role at outside corner and nickel. Most of his biggest plays have come inside, and it remains to be seen how much he'll line up there now that Seattle plans to use second-round pick Nick Emmanwori as a third safety in some packages. -- Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Witherspoon has the second-most tackles (177) among corners since entering the NFL.

2025 projection: 92 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

QB | Cardinals

Age: 27

2024 rank: NR

All the pieces are in place for Murray to have his best season since 2020. He said he doesn't have any lingering effects from his ACL injury in 2022, he's in the same offensive scheme for the third straight season, he had another offseason with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Cardinals have an improved defense. It's the perfect recipe for Murray to return Arizona to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. -- Josh Weinfuss

Signature stat: Murray has the third-most rushing touchdowns (31) and fourth-most rushing yards (3,020) among quarterbacks since entering the league in 2019.

2025 projection: 3,865 passing yards, 22 TDs, 12 INTs (597 rushing yards, 5 TDs)

OT | Seahawks

Age: 33

2024 rank: NR

Bolles, who was the team's first-round pick in 2017, is the longest-tenured Broncos player. He has started at least 14 games in seven of his eight seasons, including every game the past two seasons. He still has top-shelf footwork. And after struggling mightily with penalties in his first two seasons, his talent has matched his more disciplined play. -- Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Bolles has played 4,441 offensive snaps since the start of the 2020 season, most by any player on the Broncos over that span.

EDGE | Jaguars

Age: 28

2024 rank: 43

Hines-Allen has shed the 20-plus pounds that former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen had him gain last season, and Hines-Allen believes that will allow him to be as explosive as he was in 2023 -- when he set the franchise record with 17.5 sacks. "It was a lot. Too much," Hines-Allen said. "... Something that I tried, and something that I'm, like, 'All right, I probably don't want to do that again.'" -- Michael DiRocco

Signature stat: Hines-Allen is one of five players with 25 sacks and 50 quarterback hits over the past two seasons (T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons).

2025 projection: 51 tackles, 8.2 sacks

QB | 49ers

Age: 25

2024 rank: 30

Purdy took a bit of a step back in 2024 as injuries piled up around him. And yet, he still set a record for the most games with a 130.0-plus passer rating in a player's first three seasons (13). He then enjoyed an epic offseason in which he signed a $265 million contract. Paid and healthy, Purdy has said he's not fazed by the expectations that come with his new deal. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Since coming in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 against the Dolphins in 2022, Purdy has amassed 8.9 yards per pass attempt, the highest in the NFL in that span. The only other quarterbacks with at least 8.0 yards per attempt in that span are Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson.

2025 projection: 4,578 passing yards, 25 TDs, 13 INTs (264 rushing yards, 5 TDs)

OT | Commanders

Age: 30

2024 rank: 49

Washington traded a net of three draft picks to Houston to acquire Tunsil, who was named to the past three Pro Bowls with the Texans. He also led the NFL with 19 penalties last season, including 12 false starts. But Tunsil provides Washington with its best left tackle since Trent Williams, thanks to his combination of size (6-foot-5, 316 pounds) and strength. Tunsil's addition allowed the Commanders to move Brandon Coleman, a 2024 third-round pick, from left tackle to left guard. -- John Keim

Signature stat: Tunsil is coming off a career-best 92.9% pass block win rate last season, the fifth-best mark among 30 players with 500-plus snaps at left tackle.

WR | Chargers

Age: 23

2024 rank: NR

McConkey was the engine of the Chargers' offense in 2024. Now, he has help with running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, receiver Keenan Allen and a handful of promising Chargers rookies. Even though the additions might lead to less action for McConkey, he's expected to have another big season. -- Kris Rhim

Signature stat: McConkey set Chargers' records in receiving yards (1,149) and receptions (82) for a rookie.

2025 projection: 96 catches, 1,202 yards, 6 TDs

S | Cardinals

Age: 29

2024 rank: NR

All Baker does is make plays and give offensive coordinators headaches. He uses his undersized frame (5-10, 195 pounds) and quickness to close on receivers in coverage and fly into the box to help against the run. Baker, who's coming off his sixth-straight Pro Bowl nod and fourth All-Pro selection, is widely overlooked around the league because he hasn't had an interception since 2022. But he impacts the game in every other way. -- Josh Weinfuss

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2017, Baker has recorded 883 tackles, the most by any defensive back in that span.

2025 projection: 137 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INTs

CB | Eagles

Age: 22

2024 rank: NR

DeJean capped a standout rookie campaign with a pick-six against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX. He became an immediate difference-maker after being inserted into the starting lineup in Week 5, totaling 51 tackles (three for loss) and six passes defensed. He's expected to play safety in base packages to go along with his nickel corner duties this season, so coordinator Vic Fangio can keep him on the field at all times. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: DeJean did not allow a touchdown in 560 coverage snaps last season, including the playoffs -- the fourth-most coverage snaps without allowing a TD by any defensive back.

2025 projection: 79 tackles, 12 PD, 1 sack, 2 INTs

EDGE | Broncos

Age: 27

2024 rank: NR

Now with a four-year, $102 million contract extension, Allen's combination of in-game stamina, production and versatility makes him a rare player in the rotational world of defensive line play. He played a whopping 89% of the Broncos' defensive snaps last season, moved around on the line and finished with career bests in quarterback knockdowns (40), sacks (8.5) and tackles (61). And with the Broncos' high-end secondary, he figures to get plenty of opportunities to harass opposing quarterbacks once again. -- Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Since joining the Broncos in 2023, Allen leads the NFL with 35 QB pressures when lined up as a defensive tackle.

2025 projection: 65 tackles, 2 PD

QB | Texans

Age: 23

2024 rank: 15

Stroud just needs protection, and he can deliver the rock. Last season, Stroud was sacked 52 times in the regular season, then eight times in the divisional round loss to the Chiefs. The former No. 2 pick has shown he can be a premier passer in this league, and Houston made some major offseason changes to improve the offensive line. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Stroud's 7,835 passing yards are the sixth most in NFL history through two seasons. He is the only player in league history with at least 7,500 passing yards and fewer than 20 interceptions in that span.

2025 projection: 4,382 yards, 24 TDs, 11 INTs (240 rushing yards, 1 TD)

S | Chargers

Age: 28

2024 rank: 96

Under first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, James had a career renaissance in 2024, earning All-Pro honors for the third time. He thrived playing mostly at nickel, a spot that enhances his strengths as a run defender and pass rusher. With Minter leading the defense again in 2025, there's no reason to think James won't have another career season. -- Kris Rhim

Signature stat: James had 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2024, and became the fourth safety since 2000 with at least 10 TFLs and 5.0 sacks in a season, joining Jamal Adams, Adrian Wilson and Rodney Harrison.

2025 projection: 102 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 PDs, 2 INTs

CB | Ravens

Age: 29

2024 rank: NR

After enjoying a bounce-back season in 2024, Humphrey joined Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis as the only players in Ravens history to produce at least 12 interceptions (19) and forced fumbles (15). Currently the longest-tenured Ravens defender, he could be part of the franchise's most talented secondary after the additions of cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Malaki Starks. Since drafting Humphrey in the first round in 2017, the Ravens have allowed the second-fewest touchdown passes (172) in the league. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Humphrey finished 2024 with a career-high six interceptions, tied for the third most in the NFL.

2025 projection: 73 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INTs,14 PDs,

QB | Packers

Age: 26

2024 rank: 56

Love's production dipped in Year 2 as a starter, but the Packers are partially chalking that up to his Week 1 knee injury that kept him out for two games and significantly limited his mobility. They hope he can get back to making more plays on the move this season. "I think that's a huge weapon," offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. -- Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: Love finished last season with the fifth-highest Total QBR in the NFL (69.3), making him one of five quarterbacks to rank in the top 10 in QBR in each of the past two seasons.

2025 projection: 4,039, 26 TDs, 14 INTs (176, 2 TDs)

WR | Bengals

Age: 26

2024 rank: NR

Injuries have limited Higgins to 12 games in each of the past two seasons. But that didn't stop him from getting paid this offseason. And when he has been on the field, he has been one of the most productive players in the league. Last season, Higgins ranked fifth among qualifying receivers in receptions that were either a first down or touchdown per game (4.00), according to ESPN Research. His length, wingspan and route running make him a valuable target for Cincinnati's offense. -- Ben Baby

Signature stat: Higgins is one of three players to record 10-plus touchdown receptions in 2024 despite receiving less than 20% of their team's target share, along with Mike Evans and Mark Andrews.

2025 projection: 94 receptions, 1,154 yards, 9 TDs

S | Buccaneers

Age: 26

2024 rank: 46

Winfield was off to a sizzling start to open training camp after a down season in 2024, with two interceptions in the second camp practice. But he's now dealing with a lower leg injury, and it has kept him sidelined for a few practices. He had looked well-positioned to rebound, and he still should if he gets healthy. -- Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2020, Winfield has recorded 15.0 sacks, the most by any defensive back.

2025 projection: 111 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 6 PD

G | Eagles

Age: 26

2024 rank: NR

Dickerson has been one of the more decorated guards in the league since being selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, earning three Pro Bowl honors. He's part of a powerful duo on the left side, along with Jordan Mailata, and is a key piece to Philadelphia's tush push play. Dickerson recently had surgery to address a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the team is hopeful he'll be ready for the season opener. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Dickerson had the highest run block win rate as a guard (76.9%) of any player with at least 200 attempts last season.

TE | Lions

Age: 24

2024 rank: 68

Entering his third NFL season, LaPorta has already established himself as one of the elite tight ends. His 146 career receptions are the most in league history through the first two seasons of a tight end's career, and he isn't close to entering his prime. The 24-year-old finished third on the team in receiving yards (726) last season with seven touchdowns and is a trusted target for veteran quarterback Jared Goff. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: LaPorta has 17 touchdown catches since entering the league in 2023, tied with Mark Andrews for most among tight ends in that span.

2025 projection: 75 receptions, 779 yards, 6 TDs

WR | Jets

Age: 24

2024 rank: 35

Wilson has had a dizzying number of quarterbacks (7) in three seasons. Despite the lack of stability, he has posted three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, parlaying that into a four-year, $130 million contract extension. This could be a challenging year because his new quarterback, Justin Fields, has battled inconsistency. Wilson could also draw extra coverage because the Jets don't have another playmaker on the outside. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Wilson has the most receptions (279) and receiving yards (3,249) through a player's first three career seasons in Jets history.

2025 projection: 90 receptions, 1,157 yards, 5 TDs

CB | Eagles

Age: 24

2024 rank: NR

Mitchell had 12 passes defensed and held quarterbacks to a 54.7% completion rate when throwing in his direction during his rookie season, helping the Eagles become the No. 1 pass defense. He'll take on an even bigger role this season with Darius Slay no longer on the team; defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is preparing him to travel with the opponent's top receiver. Mitchell looks ready for the challenge, as he has gone toe-to-toe with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith all summer. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Mitchell finished last season with 10 pass breakups, tied with Renardo Green for the most by a rookie last season. It was the most by an Eagles rookie since at least 2010.

2025 projection: 61 tackles, 2 INTs, 15 PD

WR | Buccaneers

Age: 32

2024 rank: 57

Staying healthy is important for Evans, who missed three games last season because of a hamstring injury. Jalen McMillan's emergence in the final five games of the regular season and Emeka Egbuka's selection in the first round of the NFL draft -- plus having Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Sterling Shepard -- will help keep opposing defenses from keying on Evans. But he will always be the Bucs' No. 1 big-play target, even if his snap count decreases slightly. -- Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Evans has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his 11 seasons in the NFL. That's tied with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the longest streak by any player in league history.

2025 projection: 79 receptions, 1,017 yards, 9 TDs

CB | Browns

Age: 28

2024 rank: 74

Ward remains one of the NFL's best cover corners in a defense that loves to play man-to-man. He thought 2024 was his best individual season, though he lamented several missed opportunities to add to his interception total (he had one dropped interception last season, per ESPN Research). Capitalizing on a few more of those chances could be the difference between Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for Ward. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Signature stat: Ward's 32 pass breakups are tied with Darius Slay and Alontae Taylor for the most in the NFL since 2022.

2025 projection: 63 tackles, 3 INTs, 20 PD

QB | Cowboys

Age: 31

2024 rank: 27

His fall in the rankings is because of a hamstring avulsion that ended his 2024 season after eight games. In 2023, he was the runner-up for MVP with 36 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens might be Prescott's best receiver duo, considering their age and experience. Brian Schottenheimer is Prescott's fourth playcaller, but it's not like the coach is new. He was on the staff for three seasons before his promotion. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Prescott ranks third in Cowboys history with 31,437 passing yards; he is 2,747 yards shy of breaking Tony Romo's franchise record.

2025 projection: 4,352 passing yards, 27 TDs, 14 INTs (49 carries, 198 rushing yards, 2 TDs)

G | Cowboys

Age: 24

2024 rank: NR

In the past two years, the Cowboys have seen the departures of stalwarts Tyron Smith (free agency) and Zack Martin (retirement) on the line. At his retirement news conference, Martin said Tyler Smith is the heir to what they established over a decade along the line. He has the size (6-6, 332 pounds) and strength to handle power, moving well enough that the Cowboys have not ruled out playing him at tackle if needed. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2022, Smith is one of two players to record at least 1,000 snaps at guard and tackle (also Jamaree Salyer).

OT | Bills

Age: 31

2024 rank: NR

Dawkins is receiving some deserved recognition as of late, leading an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks (14) in the NFL last season and had the fourth-best pass block win rate (68.4%). One of the longest tenured Bills, the starting left tackle is also the model of availability, missing only three games since being drafted in 2017. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Signature stat: Dawkins is one of four offensive linemen to make the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons, along with Joel Bitonio, Quenton Nelson and Tristan Wirfs.

G | Chiefs

Age: 26

2024 rank: NR

The Chiefs are confident Smith can continue to improve after they made him the highest-paid interior lineman in league history with a four-year, $94 million extension this summer. The best way for Smith to continue to ascend is by becoming one of the best pass blockers in the league this season. He is already known for tenacity and strength as a dominant run blocker. -- Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2021, Smith has posted the second-highest pass block win rate (95.6%) at guard. He trails only his teammate Joe Thuney over that span (98.3%).

WR | Commanders

Age: 29

2024 rank: NR

McLaurin had seasons when he caught more passes and finished with more receiving yards, but he posted a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2024. His red zone success was a noticeable change: He was second in the NFL with 10 red zone touchdowns -- he had 11 in his first five seasons combined. He remains a hold-in while seeking an extension, but McLaurin will provide quarterback Jayden Daniels with a deep threat who sparks the offense once he returns. -- John Keim

Signature stat: McLaurin has 17 touchdown receptions on tight-window catches in his career, which refers to when the closest defender is within 1 yard. That's the most by any player since entering the NFL in 2019. He had a league-high seven such catches in 2024.

2025 projection: 86 receptions, 1,151 yards, 7 TDs

C | Ravens

Age: 25

2024 rank: NR

The only Pro Bowl center in Ravens history, Linderbaum led an offensive line that blocked for the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack and allowed the third-fewest sacks (24) last season. In his two Pro Bowl seasons (2023-24), Baltimore has totaled the second-most touchdowns (116) and fewest negative plays (476). -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Linderbaum is third in pass block win rate since entering the league in 2022, trailing only Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey.

QB | Buccaneers

Age: 30

2024 rank: NR

Mayfield had a career-best 41 touchdowns and 4,500 passing yards last season, but he's now having to do it with an injured Chris Godwin (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (knee). Mayfield also has a new offensive coordinator in Josh Grizzard, his third new OC in three years -- although Grizzard isn't starting from scratch, as he was the Bucs' passing game coordinator last season. -- Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Last season, Mayfield was the only quarterback to finish top three in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage (71.4%).

2025 projection: 4,162 yards, 33 TDs, 14 INTs (62 carries, 320 rushing yards)

QB | Rams

Age: 37

2024 rank: 92

Even though Stafford missed most of training camp because of an aggravated disk in his back, the Rams seem confident in the quarterback's ability to pick up where he left off last season. Along with Puka Nacua, Stafford has a new target in wide receiver Davante Adams. If healthy, Stafford will join the short list of quarterbacks to reach 60,000 career passing yards; he sits at 59,809 yards. -- Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Stafford was productive from outside the pocket last season with a 66.2% completion percentage (fourth in the NFL). His 8-0 TD-INT ratio on those throws is tied with Joe Burrow for second best in the NFL behind Lamar Jackson (11-0).

2025 projection: 4,436 yards, 28 TDs, 12 INTs (33 carries, 59 rushing yards, 1 TD)

OT | Vikings

Age: 26

2024 rank: 97

Darrisaw was well on his way to a Pro Bowl season before he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee last fall. The Vikings' sack rate rose 33% after his injury. Darrisaw's recovery has gone well enough that he is expected to be ready close to the start of the season, if not Week 1. If he maintains his performance level, he'll be one of the top left tackles in the league. -- Kevin Seifert

Signature stat: Darrisaw was limited to seven games last season, but among 74 offensive tackles with at least 120 run block plays, he had the sixth-best run block win rate (79.7%).

RB | Colts

Age: 26

2024 rank: 90

When Taylor's healthy, he usually has a fantastic season. He is coming off a healthy offseason after a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 1,431 yards in 14 games. He still possesses the sudden acceleration that makes him so dangerous in the open field, and he had an impressive training camp. -- Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Taylor's 11 rushing touchdowns last season tied his second most in a season (18 in 2021, 11 in 2020) and matched his combined total from 2022-23.

2025 projection: 342 carries, 1,578 yards, 11 TDs

CB | Bears

Age: 26

2024 rank: 88

Recent extensions for cornerbacks around the league make the four-year, $76 million contract Johnson signed last offseason look like a steal. That's all the motivation the Bears' top corner needs to turn in a season worthy of getting back to the negotiating table. Johnson's negative-4.9% completion rate over expectation was the third-best in the NFL among corners with at least 500 coverage snaps in 2024. -- Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Johnson was the Bears' first cornerback to be selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls (2023-24) since Kyle Fuller in 2018-19.

2025 projection: 59 tackles, 1 INT, 9 PD

RB | Packers

Age: 27

2024 rank: NR

Jacobs played in every game last season and was one of only six backs with more than 300 carries, finishing with 1,329 yards. That was in his first season in Green Bay, and he had to learn the offense. "The biggest thing that's different between this year and last year is I don't really have to go out there and think," Jacobs said. "I know most of the things that we're doing." -- Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: Jacobs ranks third in scrimmage yards per game over the past three seasons (102.7), behind only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

2025 projection: 301 carries, 1,289, 12 TDs

QB | Lions

Age: 30

2024 rank: 65

It's hard to believe but Goff is entering his 10th season and fifth in Detroit. He delivered an MVP-caliber 2024 season, but the Lions fell short against Washington in the divisional round, where Goff had four turnovers. He, once again, is on a roster that's tailor-made for his skill set, and Detroit is viewed as one of the best teams in the league. Goff has looked sharp throughout training camp. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Last season, Goff threw a career-high 37 touchdown passes, which were the second most in a season in Lions history. Matthew Stafford threw 41 passing TDs in 2011.

2025 projection: 4,345 passing yards, 26 TDs, 12 INTs (33 carries, 67 rushing yards, 1 TD)

DT | Titans

Age: 27

2024 rank: 44

Simmons' offseason goal was to cut fat and pack on muscle, streamlining his body to more effectively get after the quarterback. He is noticeably quicker but still packs the strength to bull rush offensive linemen. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson plans to use Simmons more across the formation to create favorable matchups this season. He hasn't recorded a double-digit sack campaign yet; his career high is 8.5 sacks in 2021. -- Turron Davenport

Signature stat: Simmons is one of two defensive tackles with five or more sacks in each of the past four seasons (the other is DeForest Buckner).

2025 projection: 77 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 PD

G | Bears

Age: 32

2024 rank: 82

The Bears' most important offseason decision was flipping their interior offensive line. Thuney, who is coming off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons with Kansas City, is the key to an improved pass protection for quarterback Caleb Williams. Thuney has been one of the league's top guards since being drafted in 2016, and also very durable (only two games missed over nine regular seasons). -- Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Last season, Thuney ranked first in the NFL in pass block win rate as a guard (98.2%).

CB | Patriots

Age: 23

2024 rank: NR

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Gonzalez has financial motivation to build on his second-team All-Pro season. He is eligible for a lucrative contract extension for the first time in 2026, and after seeing Sauce Gardner cash in this year in a similar situation (four years, $120.4 million), Gonzalez was the team's best player in the spring. -- Mike Reiss

Signature stat: Last season, Gonzalez allowed a completion percentage of 53% as the nearest defender, which was the third-best mark (minimum 75 targets), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

2025 projection: 68 tackles, 2 INTs, 12 PD

S | Falcons

Age: 28

2024 rank: 67

Bates was the only defender with four interceptions and four forced fumbles last season. What he might lack in speed, he makes up for in preparation. His team contributions extend off the field, as well. Bates has stepped up even more as a leader this summer in the absence of former Falcons stalwart Grady Jarrett, who was released in the offseason. -- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Bates' 24 interceptions since his rookie season in 2018 rank fifth most in the NFL.

2025 projection: 99 tackles, 3 INTs, 10 PD

G | Colts

Age: 29

2024 rank: 60

Nelson has been key to an offensive line that ranks seventh in rushing yards per game (126.2) since he entered the league in 2018. Notably, he hasn't missed a game since 2021 and has missed only four in his career. That durability figures to continue, given the feedback from his coaches, who say he is as well-prepared for 2025 as he has been for previous seasons. -- Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Nelson has played and started in 51 games in the past three seasons, tied for the most among interior linemen in that span.

S | Lions

Age: 24

2024 rank: NR

Joseph was the NFL's leader in interceptions (nine) in 2024, inking a four-year, $86 million extension this offseason, but he's not motivated by money or status. The first-team All-Pro safety remains passionate about being the best on the field for a Lions team that is a serious Super Bowl contender. "Of course, it's a bonus," Joseph said of the money. "It comes with it, but I really play this game because I love it and it was just, honestly, I just have a certain passion for this game." -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Joseph has an NFL-best 17 interceptions since entering the league in 2022.

2025 projection: 86 tackles, 3 INTs, 11 PD

EDGE | Seahawks

Age: 31

2024 rank: NR

Williams might have played his best football last season, as rare as that is for a player over 30. His 16 tackles for loss were the most in his 10 NFL seasons. He also ranked fourth among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (14.2%) and added a 92-yard pick-six, an indelible moment in his Pro Bowl season. -- Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Williams' 11 sacks last season were the most by a Seahawks player in a season since 2018 (Frank Clark, 13.0), while his 28 QB hits were the most by a Seahawks player in a season since 2015 (Michael Bennett, 30).

2025 projection: 66 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 PD

DT | Steelers

Age: 36

2024 rank: 75

Heyward is playing some of the best football of his career as of late. The defensive tackle earned All-Pro honors for a monstrous season in 2024, when he batted down a career-high 11 passes, collected eight sacks and recorded 20 QB hits. He is a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage and is poised to continue anchoring the Steelers defense in 2025. -- Brooke Pryor

Signature stat: Heyward enters the season with 88.5 career sacks, the second most by any Steelers player since the stat became official in 1982, trailing T.J. Watt.

2025 projection: 72 tackles, 5 sacks

EDGE | Texans

Age: 30

2024 rank: 39

The duo of Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. petrifies a lot of opposing offenses. Hunter is a talented pass rusher who can still use power to get to the quarterback. Going into this second season with Anderson, Hunter believes the unit has "good chemistry because we know how each other rush now." So, expect Hunter to perform even better. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Hunter is one of three players with at least 30 sacks and 50 tackles for loss over the past three seasons, along with Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa.

2025 projection: 52 tackles, 10 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FF

G | Broncos

Age: 26

2024 rank: NR

Meinerz will be critical in the Broncos' hopes of improving their ability to make explosive run plays. He's powerful and said in training camp that he aims "to create a gap'' between himself and other guards in his attempt to be the best right guard in the league. Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach said, "I tell him ... you're the best, I'm going against the best.'' -- Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Meinerz finished last season with a 97% pass block win rate as a guard, the second-highest mark behind Joe Thuney (98%).

LB | Rams

Age: 24

2024 rank: NR

Verse was the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, but said he came into training camp realizing how much better he could improve after rewatching every play from last season. "People are like, 'Oh, you're good, you're good,'" Verse said. "No, I've got so much farther to go." -- Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Verse produced 50 QB pressures last season, which is the third most among rookies since tracking began in 2017. Nick Bosa (60 in 2019) and Micah Parsons (51 in 2021) finished ahead of him.

2025 projection: 62 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 PD, 2 FF

S | Packers

Age: 25

2024 rank: NR

Even if McKinney can't replicate his eight interceptions in 2024, he thinks he and the Packers' defense can be even better this season. After his All-Pro campaign in coordinator Jeff Hafley's first season running the defense, McKinney is excited for the possibilities in Year 2. "I think we can be a lot more physical," McKinney said this offseason. "I think we can attack the ball a lot more." -- Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: McKinney's eight interceptions in 2024 were the second most in the NFL and the most in a season by a Packers player since Hall of Famer Charles Woodson in 2009 (nine).

2025 projection: 88 tackles, 3 INTs, 10 PD

G | Falcons

Age: 28

2024 rank: 94

Lindstrom was seventh in the league last season among right guards in run block win rate (71.9%) and eighth at the position in pass block win rate (92.4%). The three-time Pro Bowl guard should be better as a pass blocker in 2025 with the more mobile Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. -- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Last season, Lindstrom was one of 13 guards to play all 17 games and grade out above-average in PBWR and RBWR.

DT | Jets

Age: 27

2024 rank: 50

The Jets expect Williams to be as disruptive as he was in 2022, when he posted a career-high 12 sacks and was a first-team All-Pro. They will have a pressure-based scheme that should create favorable matchups for Williams, who was double-teamed on 60% of his pass-rushing snaps last season (15th among interior linemen). -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Williams has recorded 35.5 sacks over the past five seasons when lined up as a tackle, the most in the NFL in that span.

2025 projection: 51 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 PD

S | Lions

Age: 23

2024 rank: NR

The hard-hitting Branch has a knack for tackling and continues to improve. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after becoming the third Lions defensive back to record four interceptions and three tackles for loss in a season. Under new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Branch feels like "the sky is the limit" for the secondary as he's focused on becoming a more consistent player in Year 3. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Since the start of 2023, Branch's 22 pass breakups are tied for the third most after Denzel Ward and Alontae Taylor (both 23).

2025 projection: 123 tackles, 1 sack, 4 INTs, 14 PD

EDGE | Texans

Age: 23

2024 rank: 31

The hope is that Anderson can elevate into one of the premier pass rushers in the league. The talent is there from the 2023 No.3 pick; he just has to stay healthy because he's already been a Pro Bowler and registered a double-digit sack season (11 in 2024). -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Over the past two seasons, Anderson's 23.5% pass rush win rate ranks third in the NFL, behind only Micah Parsons (30.8%) and Myles Garrett (25.7%).

2025 projection: 51 tackles, 10 sacks

LB | Ravens

Age: 28

2024 rank: 38

At 27, Smith became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career tackles. His leadership has made him a difference-maker in the center of Baltimore's defense. Since the Ravens traded for Smith in the middle of the 2022 season, their defense has allowed the fewest points (18.0) and fewest rushing yards (93.2) in the NFL. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Smith is the only player in the NFL with at least 20 sacks and 10 interceptions since he entered the league in 2018.

2025 projection: 158 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT

RB | 49ers

Age: 29

2024 rank: 9

McCaffrey is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he played just four games and averaged 4.0 yards per carry. That average would have been his lowest in a full season as a Niner by more than half a yard. But McCaffrey seems clear of the bilateral Achilles tendinitis and knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. The 49ers built a plan to keep McCaffrey healthy through camp, and if that can continue, he should be a focal point of the offense. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: McCaffrey has four seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards, tied for second most in NFL history.

2025 projection: 261 carries, 1,189 yards, 9 TDs

WR | Dolphins

Age: 31

2024 rank: 8

Is Hill really the 47th-best player this season? His ranking will certainly motivate him after coming in at No. 8 in 2024. But after one of the worst seasons of his career, the onus is on Hill to prove that reports of his demise are premature. He suffered a wrist injury during a joint practice last August that hindered him for the season, but he's fully healed now. Hill is still in the process of rebuilding his relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after his actions at the end of last season. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Signature stat: Hill is the only wide receiver in NFL history with multiple seasons of 1,700 receiving yards.

2025 projection: 94 receptions, 1,187 yards, 7 TDs

WR | Jaguars

Age: 22

2024 rank: NR

New Jags coach Liam Coen said the plan is to get Thomas the ball at every level, lining him up outside and in the slot. That means screens, in the seam, middle of the field and certainly deep to take advantage of his 4.33-second 40-yard dash speed. "Our pass game will run through him," Coen said. -- Michael DiRocco

Signature stat: Thomas led all rookies with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches in 2024. The only other rookie in the past decade with at least 1,200 yards and 10 TD catches is Ja'Marr Chase in 2021.

2025 projection: 96 receptions, 1,320 yards, 7 TDs

WR | Texans

Age: 26

2024 rank: NR

Collins told ESPN that his goal this season is to play every game. That's what has been holding him back from having All-Pro years. Before his hamstring injury in 2024 that knocked him out for five games, he was on pace for over 2,000 receiving yards. So, if Collins is healthy for all 17 games, we could see his first 1,500-yard season -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Since the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud in 2023, Collins' 85.3 receiving yards per game ranks fifth in the NFL. His 3.18 yards per route run leads all players. (Puka Nacua is the only other player over 3.00 yards per route run over that span at 3.05.)

2025 projection: 98 receptions, 1,344 yards, 8 TDs

TE | Cardinals

Age: 25

2024 rank: NR

McBride turned in his best NFL season at the right time, catching a team-high 1,146 yards. He was rewarded handsomely with a four-year extension worth $76 million this past offseason. McBride will be one of Arizona's primary offensive targets again and continue to cause fits for defenses because he's a matchup nightmare. -- Josh Weinfuss

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2022, McBride has two drops on 296 targets. That's the lowest drop rate (0.7%) out of 78 players with at least 200 targets over that span.

2025 projection: 113 receptions, 1,088 yards, 6 TDs

OT | 49ers

Age: 36

2024 rank: 14

Williams started just 10 games in 2024 after an ankle issue landed him on injured reserve to end the season. That followed a tumultuous preseason, when he held out of the majority of training camp, awaiting an adjustment to his contract. Williams returned to this year's training camp healthy and leaner. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Williams' 95.3% pass block win rate ranked second among tackles in 2024 (Tristan Wirfs, 95.9%).

WR | Lions

Age: 25

2024 rank: 25

In 2024, St. Brown led the team with 1,263 receiving yards, 115 receptions and 12 touchdowns. St. Brown enters 2025 ranked third in franchise history in 100-yard receiving games (19), but coach Dan Campbell thinks he can be even better. "He's got this can-do, won't-lose, won't-miss, give-it-to-me in criticals," Campbell said. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: St. Brown's 430 receptions since entering the NFL in 2021 are tied with Tyreek Hill for most in that span. It's also the second-most receptions by any player in their first four seasons in NFL history, trailing only Michael Thomas (470).

2025 projection: 117 receptions, 1,251 yards, 7 TDs

LB | Eagles

Age: 28

2024 rank: NR

Baun signed a modest one-year deal last offseason to be a rotational player/special teams ace. Instead, he developed into one of the NFL's best off-ball linebackers with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. Baun earned first-team All-Pro honors and cashed in on a three-year, $51 million extension this offseason. Given that he is relatively new to his position -- he played mostly on the outside earlier in his career -- there should be even more room for growth. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Baun is one of two players in the past 25 seasons to record at least 150 tackles and five forced fumbles -- the other is Zaire Franklin, who also accomplished the feat last season.

2025 projection: 156 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT

WR | Giants

Age: 21

2024 rank: NR

Nabers burst onto the scene last season with 109 catches, the most ever by a rookie wide receiver. He had little trouble getting open, despite playing in an offense where opponents knew he was getting the ball. His 91 open score was tied for the best among all receivers, according to ESPN Analytics. Nabers makes it all look so easy. There is a case to be made that he gets better in his second season, especially if the Giants have a more efficient and effective offense. -- Jordan Raanan

Signature stat: Nabers was the only player to account for over 30% of his team's total target share last season (30.8%).

2025 projection: 107 receptions, 1,422 yards, 8 TDs

CB | Chiefs

Age: 24

2024 rank: NR

McDuffie should be one of the Chiefs' most versatile players in 2025. Longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will use him on the perimeter and as the nickel defender on critical downs. Known for his coverage skills, McDuffie has the talent to lead the Chiefs in interceptions this season. If Spagnuolo wants to get really creative, McDuffie could be used more often as a blitzer, a role he excelled in during the 2023 season. -- Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Among defensive backs, only Jessie Bates III (eight) has forced more fumbles than McDuffie (seven) since 2022.

2025 projection: 67 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INTs

QB | Eagles

Age: 26

2024 rank: 32

Hurts' 361 pass attempts last season were by far his lowest since taking over as the starter in 2021, as the Eagles molded their offense around running back Saquon Barkley. But Hurts showed once again that he'll answer the bell when called upon, like he did with a three-touchdown MVP performance in Super Bowl LIX. Where he ranks among QBs is hotly debated every offseason, but with a 46-20 regular-season record and two Super Bowl appearances, his résumé is becoming harder to deny. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Hurts had at least 15 touchdown passes and 10 rushing scores for the fourth straight season in 2024. No other player in NFL history has more than two such seasons (Josh Allen and Cam Newton).

2025 projection: 3,702 yards, 22 TDs, 10 INT (151 carries, 682 yards, 14 TDs)

RB | Falcons

Age: 23

2024 rank: 71

Robinson broke out in Year 2 with the third-most rushing yards (1,456) and touchdowns (14) in the league. One thing he worked on in the offseason was developing more explosive runs. Robinson's longest rush last season was 37 yards, the second shortest among backs in the top 10 of total rushing yards. He ran for 20 or more yards only five times. Look for Robinson to get loose a lot more in 2025. -- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: In 2024, Robinson became the second Falcons player to record at least 1,400 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in a season, joining William Andrews (1983).

2025 projection: 303 carries, 1,422 yards, 12 TDs (62 receptions, 490 yards)

WR | Rams

Age: 24

2024 rank: 29

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited about what he has seen from Nacua entering Year 3. "I just think he looks sharper in what he's doing," LaFleur said, noting Nacua's physicality to the ball. According to ESPN Research, Nacua ranks second among receivers in yards after contact per reception (2.4) since entering the league in 2023. He also ranks first in receiving yards after contact (436) over the past two seasons. -- Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Despite missing six games last season, Nacua finished with a team-leading 79 receptions and 990 receiving yards, while having the third-highest receiving yards per game (90) in the NFL.

2025 projection: 109 receptions, 1,461 yards, 7 TDs

QB | Chargers

Age: 27

2024 rank: 28

The Chargers invested heavily in their offense, upgrading the line and adding pass catchers through the draft and free agency. Last season, L.A. struggled to run the ball, and its passing offense relied too much on rookie receiver Ladd McConkey. With first-round running back Omarion Hampton and the Chargers' wide receiver additions -- from Keenan Allen to second-round pick Tre Harris -- Herbert has the opportunity to put up the gaudy stats that were missing last season. -- Kris Rhim

Signature stat: In 2024, Herbert became the second player in NFL history to have 500 pass attempts in a season and throw fewer than five interceptions (Aaron Rodgers in 2018, 2019 and 2021).

2025 projection: 4,161 passing yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs (63 carries, 266 rushing yards, 3 TDs)

EDGE | 49ers

Age: 27

2024 rank: 16

By his own admission, Bosa's production in 2024 (nine sacks and 52 tackles in 14 games) was a bit disappointing. As the leader of a defensive line group full of youngsters, he has spent more time this offseason at the team facility than he has in the past. That, combined with a return to health after battling an oblique injury, has yielded a strong camp. Bosa needs just 4.5 sacks to move into second in franchise history. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Bosa's 13.4% pressure rate in 2024 was his highest since his rookie season (13.9%).

2025 projection: 63 tackles, 11 sacks, 2 FF

RB | Lions

Age: 23

2024 rank: 52

Gibbs is one of the NFL's most electrifying players with his blazing speed, which has helped him enter elite ranks going into his third season. He finished with 20 touchdowns last season, which were the most in a season in Lions history and the most in the league for 2024. He is reunited with his college RB coach, Tashard Choice, in Detroit. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Gibbs had 22 scrimmage touchdowns in 2024, which tied Gale Sayers in 1965 for the most in a season by a player 22 or younger (including playoffs).

2025 projection: 235 carries, 1,154 yards, 11 TDs (60 receptions, 568 receiving yards, 3 TDs)

CB | Jets

Age: 24

2024 rank: 17

Gardner is poised for a bounce-back year after a season below his standard. He ranked 25th among corners in yards allowed/per coverage snap as the nearest defender, down from second in 2023 (minimum: 400 coverage snaps). He's reenergized by the coaching change and new scheme, which will allow him to play more man-to-man. He hopes to make more plays on the ball, as he has only three interceptions in three seasons. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Gardner's 30 career pass breakups are tied for fourth most since he entered the NFL in 2022.

2025 projection: 65 tackles, 2 INTs, 12 PD

DT | Giants

Age: 27

2024 rank: 54

Lawrence's production at nose tackle is unmatched. His 39 pressures lined up across from center the past two seasons are the most in the league, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce described Lawrence as "a nightmare" to face in the second half of his career. That was before Lawrence took his game to the next level during the past two years. -- Jordan Raanan

Signature stat: Lawrence's nine sacks in 2024 were second most by a nose tackle in a season over the past 25 years -- only Quinnen Williams (12 in 2022) had more in that span.

2025 projection: 63 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 FF

EDGE | Bengals

Age: 30

2024 rank: 58

The 17.5 sacks tell only a portion of Hendrickson's big 2024 season. Hendrickson had 55 impact rushes -- plays that created a sack, incompletion or interception, per ESPN Research. There are concerns that Hendrickson's production could slow down as he turns 31 in December. But his work ethic and limited reps early in his career with the Saints could help maintain his gaudy sack totals for at least another season. -- Ben Baby

Signature stat: Since joining the Bengals in 2021, Hendrickson's 57.0 sacks are the third most after Myles Garrett (60.0) and T.J. Watt (58.5).

2025 projection: 50 tackles, 13 sacks, 2 FF

RB | Ravens

Age: 31

2024 rank: NR

There are no signs of slowing down for Henry, who is the NFL's active leader in rushing yards (11,423) and touchdowns (106). Using his signature stiff arm and breakaway speed, he looked rejuvenated while playing alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has taken the defensive focus off Henry. Since Jackson became Baltimore's starting QB midway through the 2018 season, Ravens running backs have averaged a league-best 5.0 yards per carry. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Henry's 1,921 rushing yards during his 2024 campaign were the most in a season by any player 30 or older in NFL history.

2025 projection: 326 carries, 1,529 yards, 15 TDs

CB | Texans

Age: 24

2024 rank: 99

It looks like Stingley has gotten better as he enters Year 4. Throughout training camp, quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't targeted him at times. But he has made plays on the ball in more specialized drills. During the joint practice with the Panthers, he intercepted a pass from Bryce Young, so those ball skills are still ready when tested. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Stingley held opposing QBs to a 47% completion rate as the nearest defender last season. Among defensive backs with at least 200 coverage snaps, that was the second-best mark in the NFL after his teammate Kamari Lassiter (46%).

2025 projection: 62 tackles, 3 INTs, 20 PD

TE | 49ers

Age: 31

2024 rank: 22

Among tight ends, only Travis Kelce has more than Kittle's 7,380 receiving yards through eight NFL seasons. Yet, there's reason to believe Kittle is still playing some of his best football. His 11.6 yards per target, 73.7 yards per game, 2.9 yards per route run and 14.9 yards per reception ranked first in the league in 2024. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Since his first season in the NFL in 2017, Kittle ranks in the top five among TEs in receptions (538, second), receiving yards (second) and touchdown catches (45, third).

2025 projection: 82 receptions, 1,040 yards, 7 TDs

WR | Eagles

Age: 28

2024 rank: 21

Brown explained his motivation after a Super Bowl campaign and a second-team All-Pro nod: "I truly feel like I'm the best in the league," he said, "and I want to put a stamp on that." Brown missed some time because of injury and was operating in a run-heavy offense last season, but he still posted 67 catches, 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns and zero drops. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Brown's 1,547 receiving yards on passes into tight windows (fewer than 1 yard of separation) since 2019 are the most in the NFL. His 16 tight-window touchdown catches are tied for the second most in that span.

2025 projection: 91 receptions, 1,341 yards, 8 TDs

C | Chiefs

Age: 26

2024 rank: 70

The NFL's best center will enter a new phase in his career this season. Humphrey is excellent in pass blocking and has mastered recognizing blitzes. But in 2025, Humphrey will be asked to mentor and provide excellent communication to new left guard Kingsley Suamataia, a second-year player, and rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' first-round pick. -- Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Humphrey leads all centers in pass block win rate (97.6%) over the past three seasons (since 2022).

QB | Commanders

Age: 24

2024 rank: NR

It's hard to imagine any quarterback having a better rookie season: 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 3,568 yards, 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Daniels has already entered the debate about being the NFC's best QB, but it might be challenging to keep that up in 2025. The Commanders play 10 games against defenses that ranked in the top 11 in scoring last season, and it has been a rocky summer without two starting guards and hold-in receiver Terry McLaurin. -- John Keim

Signature stat: Daniels became the third rookie QB since starts were first tracked in 1950 to win 12-plus games, joining 2004 Ben Roethlisberger (13) and 2016 Dak Prescott (13).

2025 projection: 4,109 yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs (147 carries, 814 rushing yards, 7 TDs)

OT | Eagles

Age: 28

2024 rank: NR

One of the greatest success stories in recent NFL history, Mailata has gone from a rugby player who didn't know what a touchdown was to one of the best left tackles in the game. He posted a 92% pass block win rate in 2024 and bulldozed lanes for Saquon Barkley to dart through during his record-setting campaign. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2020, Mailata ranks third in RBWR among offensive tackles (79.6%), trailing only Roger Rosengarten (84.3%) and Tyron Smith (79.7%), per ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats.

OT | Buccaneers

Age: 26

2024 rank: 62

Wirfs had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in July, which means he will miss the start of the regular season despite being activated off the active/physically unable to perform list. The team wants to proceed with caution as Wirfs is a cornerstone for the franchise. Backup swing tackle Charlie Heck has been practicing in his spot. -- Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Wirfs had a 95.9% pass block win rate last season, which was the highest among tackles.

EDGE | Raiders

Age: 27

2024 rank: 26

Since Crosby entered the league in 2019, he has totaled 59.5 sacks -- tied for fifth most in the NFL and third most in franchise history behind Greg Townsend (107.5) and Howie Long (84). In 2024, Crosby totaled 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 12 games before undergoing ankle surgery. Fully healthy, he will continue being one of the league's most menacing pass rushers. -- Ryan McFadden

Signature stat: Since 2019, Crosby's 324 pressures are 40 more than the next-closest player (Nick Bosa), while his 59.5 sacks are tied for fifth most in the NFL behind T.J. Watt (88.0), Myles Garrett (82.0), Trey Hendrickson (75.0) and Bosa (62.5).

2025 projection: 71 tackles, 11 sacks

TE | Raiders

Age: 22

2024 rank: NR

In 2024, Bowers led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,194) with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as his starting quarterbacks. Now with Geno Smith under center, Bowers has a strong chance to have an even better season in Year 2. Smith and Bowers' connection has grown throughout training camp, and having two speedy pass catchers such as Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr. on the outside should open the middle of the field for Bowers. -- Ryan McFadden

Signature stat: In 2024, Bowers accumulated the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history and the third-most receptions by a TE in NFL history regardless of status.

2025 projection: 110 receptions, 1,155 yards, 6 TDs

WR | Cowboys

Age: 26

2024 rank: 11

Lamb missed the final two games last season because of a shoulder injury and played without Dak Prescott for eight games. He still had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. Prescott is healthy, and the Cowboys added George Pickens in a trade with Pittsburgh. With a true threat opposite him, Lamb should see more favorable coverages in 2025. The last time he and Prescott played a full season together, Lamb set team records in catches (135) and yards (1,749). -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Lamb's 496 receptions are the second most by any player during his first five seasons after Michael Thomas (510). Lamb's three seasons with at least 100 catches is a Cowboys record.

2025 projection: 117 receptions, 1,437 yards, 8 TDs

DT | Eagles

Age: 24

2024 rank: 100

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put it best: "The good news about Jalen is twofold. One, he played very well for us last year, and two, he can still improve a lot." Carter registered 16 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, numbers that don't capture how disruptive he was despite regularly facing double-teams. He's entering his third season and is already one of the best in the game. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Carter has five forced fumbles since entering the NFL in 2023. That's the most by any defensive tackle in that span (including postseason).

2025 projection: 50 tackles, 5 sacks

RB | Eagles

Age: 28

2024 rank: 48

In 2024, Barkley became just the ninth player to rush for 2,000-plus yards in the regular season. The other eight didn't make it to 1,500 yards the following season, so history expects Barkley to somewhat come back to earth. But he's still running behind one of the best lines in football and has looked every bit like the best back in the NFL this summer. Judging by what we've seen at camp, he could be more involved in the passing game. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Including the postseason, Barkley finished with 2,504 rushing yards, the most, including playoffs, in NFL history.

2025 projection: 332 carries, 1,600 yards, 11 TDs

EDGE | Lions

Age: 24

2024 rank: 19

New Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard says Hutchinson looks like a better player throughout training camp than last year, even after returning from a broken leg. He's viewed as an early favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year -- and Comeback Player of the Year -- according to ESPN Bet. Last season, Hutchinson played in only five games but still led the Lions in sacks (7.5) and QB hits (17). -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Hutchinson's 138 QB pressures over the past three seasons are the ninth most in the NFL.

2025 projection: 59 tackles, 16 sacks

S | Ravens

Age: 24

2024 rank: 47

Hamilton is one of the most versatile safeties in the game. Since he was selected in the first round in 2022, he is the only defensive back to total at least 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. With first-round pick Malaki Starks expected to play deep safety, Hamilton should line up closer to the line of scrimmage and disrupt more plays. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Hamilton is the only player with five sacks, five interceptions and a touchdown over the past two seasons.

2025 projection: 108 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 8 PD

OT | Lions

Age: 24

2024 rank: 24

Since Sewell entered the league in 2021, the offensive line has been one of Detroit's strongest units. Now, after losing two starters this offseason in Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler (signed with Tennessee), the Lions will need Sewell to lead the new faces. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Sewell is tied for the second-most starts at tackle (67) since 2021. He has missed only one game in his NFL career.

LB | 49ers

Age: 28

2024 rank: 18

After posting 131 tackles in 2024, Warner has had 115-plus tackles in each of his first seven NFL seasons. He's one of just two players -- along with Roquan Smith -- to do that since at least 2000. Warner reached that mark despite playing most of last season with a fractured bone in his ankle. He's back to full strength and reunited with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who should allow Warner to sprinkle some new things into his game (like more blitz opportunities). -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Warner is one of six players in the NFL to record 100-plus tackles in each season from 2018 to 2024, along with Tremaine Edmunds, Demario Davis, Smith, Bobby Wagner and Eric Kendricks.

2025 projection: 56 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

OT | Eagles

Age: 35

2024 rank: 72

Johnson was once in the conversation for best right tackle in the league. Now, the conversation has shifted to whether he's the best tackle in the game. He anchors an elite offensive front and is showing no signs of letting up at his age. He helped Saquon Barkley set NFL highs as a rusher. Barkley said Johnson is "definitely a Hall of Famer, first ballot." -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Last season, Johnson finished fifth among offensive tackles in pass block win rate, sustaining his blocks for 2.5 seconds 94% of the time (ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats). Johnson has finished top 10 among OTs in that category in each of the past four seasons.

EDGE | Steelers

Age: 30

2024 rank: 10

Watt had an uncharacteristically quiet five-game stretch to end the 2024 season, and he has been blunt in his desire to shake things up entering 2025. Fresh off a record extension, he is focused on becoming more versatile and rushing from the left and right. "He's taking parts of his game to a new level," fellow pass rusher Alex Highsmith said. -- Brooke Pryor

Signature stat: Watt has finished as the NFL's sack leader three times -- 2020, 2021 and 2023. That's the most sack titles by any player since 1982.

2025 projection: 60 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 PD

DT | Chiefs

Age: 31

2024 rank: 12

As the leader of the Chiefs' defense, Jones will command plenty of double-team blocks in the season. With a few more defensive linemen added to the roster, he should still be a dominant force when he gets one-on-one opportunities. Jones could lead the team in sacks this season. -- Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Since 1982 (when sacks became official), Jones is the only defensive tackle to record multiple 15-sack seasons (15.5 in 2018 and 2022).

2025 projection: 47 tackles, 8 sacks

EDGE | Cowboys

Age: 26

2024 rank: 7

His contractual future is the biggest question entering the season. Parsons had 12 sacks in 2024, despite missing four games because of a high ankle sprain. How will his hold-in impact him on the field? Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb admitted it took him time to get acclimated after missing most of last year's camp, but Parsons' job is more singularly focused: get to the quarterback. Few do it better than Parsons. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Since 1982, Parsons is one of two players to record at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons, joining Hall of Famer Reggie White (1985-88).

2025 projection: 61 tackles, 13 sacks, 2 FF

WR | Bengals

Age: 25

2024 rank: 6

Of Chase's 17 touchdowns last season, a couple stuck out to Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters. Scores against the Panthers and Ravens featured Chase turning a short gain into a long touchdown, which is one of his specialties. He led all receivers with 294 yards after catch over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Ben Baby

Signature stat: In 2024, Chase became the fifth player since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17) in a season.

2025 projection: 117 receptions, 1,534 yards, 11 TDs

WR | Vikings

Age: 26

2024 rank: 3

Jefferson might not have the same opportunities this season to maintain his historic production. The Vikings are breaking in new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and early signs indicate they will rely more on the running game in 2025. It remains to be seen if Jefferson will hit his career average of 9.4 targets per game, but he's still in his prime. Despite a left hamstring strain that slowed him in camp, he will make the most of whatever opportunities he gets. -- Kevin Seifert

Signature stat: Jefferson has 7,432 receiving yards in his career, the most by any player within his first five seasons in NFL history.

2025 projection: 116 receptions, 1,459 yards, 11 TDs

CB | Broncos

Age: 25

2024 rank: 20

As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, coach Sean Payton says Surtain is in an echelon where the standard is excellence for every game and snap. The coach has seen that kind of focus from Surtain throughout the team's offseason program and training camp. The Broncos' additions to their strong defense will allow coordinator Vance Joseph to make it far more difficult for opposing quarterbacks to avoid Surtain. -- Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2021, Surtain has racked up 39 passes defended, tied with Darius Slay for the most over that span.

2025 projection: 55 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 PD

QB | Bengals

Age: 28

2024 rank: 13

Burrow continues to ascend each season. In 2024, he finished third in QBR at 74.9, according to ESPN Research, besting his previous high of 10th in 2022. He also finished second in the league in completion percentage over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. If the early returns are any indication, he is in a position to have his best season. "This is the best I'm throwing it in years," Burrow said in July. -- Ben Baby

Signature stat: Burrow has 28 touchdown passes of at least 40 yards, tied with Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Norm Van Brocklin for the second most by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only Johnny Unitas had more (29).

2025 projection: 4,647 yards, 34 TDs, 12 INTs (50 carries, 199 rushing yards)

QB | Ravens

Age: 28

2024 rank: 2

Jackson has an excellent shot at surpassing his career highs of 4,172 yards and 41 touchdown passes, both of which he set in 2024. The Ravens not only return his top five targets from last season, but they also added five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Jackson, one of the best dual threats in NFL history, said this summer that he feels just as fast as his rookie year. Could he become the first player to produce 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season? -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Jackson has five career starts with at least a 99 QBR, the most by any QB since ESPN began tracking that metric in 2006.

2025 projection: 3,701 yards, 31 TDs, 10 INTs (145 carries, 889 rushing yards)

EDGE | Browns

Age: 29

2024 rank: 4

Garrett's 2024 season was arguably just as impressive as his Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2023. He matched his sack total (14) and recorded a career-best pressure rate (14.3%), despite being the most double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL. Garrett winning another DPOY trophy might not be farfetched, as he has new running mates on the defensive line -- like No. 5 pick Mason Graham -- who might take some attention off him. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Signature stat: Since coming into the NFL in 2017, Garrett has forced 215 incompletions with his pass rushes, per ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the second most over that span after Aaron Donald (219).

2025 projection: 52 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 FF

QB | Bills

Age: 29

2024 rank: 5

Coming off his first MVP campaign, Allen is primed for another big season, aided by his consistent surroundings. Breaking scoring records with his arm and legs has become the norm, and he also had the fewest turnovers of his career (eight) last season. But he said that's an area he can improve. "This program is always going to be topnotch because we got the best quarterback in the league, so we always going to have a chance in any game," cornerback Tre'Davious White said. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Signature stat: Allen has five seasons with at least 25 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns, the most by any QB in NFL history.

2025 projection: 3,947 yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs (114 carries, 582 rushing yards)

QB | Chiefs

Age: 29

2024 rank: 1

After the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, the league's most talented quarterback will have plenty of motivation to showcase he can still be a better version of himself. Mahomes should also have more of his best targets -- Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown -- on the field together in 2025. -- Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has amassed 46 touchdown passes in the playoffs. That's the second most all time after Tom Brady's 88.

2025 projection: 4,371 yards, 30 TDs, 12 INTs (73 carries, 369 rushing yards)