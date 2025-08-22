James Pierre intercepts Jack Plummer in the end zone, but Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon appears to get injured on the play and would exit the game. (0:21)

Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon was carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury in the team's final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

After Pittsburgh's 19-10 win, coach Mike Tomlin said Harmon has a knee sprain "of some description" and is being evaluated.

Harmon appeared to sustain the injury as he tried to muscle around guard Brandon Walton. Walton shoved him to the ground as Harmon turned the corner around him, and Harmon fell awkwardly on his right side. The pressure forced Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer to throw under duress, and cornerback James Pierre intercepted him in the end zone.

Harmon was ruled out in the second quarter, but walked back onto the Steelers sideline and sat on the bench in the second half.

He was tabbed as a starter on the defensive line soon after being taken No. 21 in April's draft.

"Being a first-rounder, being an automatic starter as a rookie, yeah," Harmon said of feeling pressure as a rookie starter. "But I feel like pressure makes diamonds."

Harmon, an heir apparent to longtime defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, was drafted for his physicality and versatility and earned rave reviews throughout the offseason.

He recorded his first preseason sack Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We think he's had a really good camp," assistant general manager Andy Weidl said of Harmon last week. "His explosiveness, his length, his hands, he's always working his hands. The ability to escape blocks in both phases, the energy he comes off the ball with, the explosiveness, all of those things are ... reasons why we drafted him, along with the makeup of who he is."