As start of season nears, Patriots' growing pains exposed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Patriots perspective: Mike Vrabel did such an effective job accomplishing one of his first goals as Patriots coach that a course correction is now required.

Vrabel had said in January: "I want to galvanize our football team. I want to galvanize this building. I want to galvanize our fans."

It happened. Training camp crowds peaked at 13,000 one day. Players and coaches reported a palpable buzz around the facility. And the Patriots had success in a joint practice with the Washington Commanders (who played in the NFC Championship Game last year), then throttled them in the preseason opener, 48-18.

At that point, the outlook surrounding the Patriots was decidedly positive.

The promise remains for an improved team that plays with relentless "effort and finish," but what has unfolded the past two weeks has stunted some of that early momentum. First, the team was dominated on defense in a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings and the Drake Maye-led top offense fought and clawed to move the ball against Minnesota backups in a 20-12 win in Week 2 of preseason. Then, the Patriots sat 35 players in the preseason finale as the New York Giants' second- and third-stringers crushed Patriots second- and third-stringers 42-10.

After the second preseason game, while answering a question on veterans playing deep into games, Vrabel stepped back from his day-to-day coaching mindset to say, "This is the third week of our first training camp as a coaching staff and as a team. That's what I want everybody to realize. We have to get this right."

In one respect, it's a credit to Vrabel and how he had instantly uplifted the spirits and outlook of a Patriots franchise that had dipped in Bill Belichick's final two seasons and Jerod Mayo's lone year as coach.

In another respect, it's a reminder that the Patriots still have plenty of ground to cover to reach the upper echelon of the NFL.

One NFL front office source who has watched the Patriots this preseason described his view of them this way: Improving, playing hard, but thin in multiple spots beyond their starting lineup because of shaky drafts in recent years that have contributed to a roster that will require more than one year to replenish.

That vulnerability was perhaps exposed in the second practice with the Vikings, with Vrabel specifically noting the inconsistency of the defense.

"It was a good day Wednesday in Minnesota and then we never really caught our footing in [Thursday's] practice, and never really responded," he said in a pre-game interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub. "In this league, there's going to be some back and forth, and what you have to understand is that you have to be willing to take a couple shots, but then be able to come back and give more than you take."

Vrabel, who embodied that approach over his 14-year NFL playing career, saw improvement when the team returned home to practice early last week, but was later disappointed in the backups after they were sliced up by the Giants backups in the finale.

Shortly after the preseason schedule concluded, Vrabel was asked what he was most happy about with the team. He couldn't go there, because he was still stung by the loss to the Giants.

"That's a tough question right now. Disappointed with how we played, executed," Vrabel said. "There's glimpses of football the way we'd like to play it. We're so far from being where we need to be. I'm really trying to get that message across, stringing one good day together, and putting another day together. We've got four big days this week that we'll really have to work."

Vrabel said the plan is improve the roster any way they can, so buckle up for potentially a busy week ahead.

Mike Vrabel enters his first season as the Patriots head coach. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

2. '24 class: When the Patriots ultimately make their final roster decisions to get to 53 players, there's a growing possibility that quarterback Drake Maye will be the lone selection remaining from the 2024 draft.

Guard Layden Robinson (fourth round) was with the third unit for most of the preseason, and guard/tackle Caedan Wallace (third round) and receiver Javon Baker (fourth round) didn't build decisive momentum in recent weeks while hanging on the roster bubble.

Meanwhile, receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) is expected to land on injured reserve due to shoulder surgery, while cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (sixth round) was already on IR after tearing his ACL. Quarterback Joe Milton III (sixth round) was traded in April and tight end Jaheim Bell (seventh round) was waived Friday.

This is one reason depth on the roster isn't ideal. A team having its draft class almost entirely wiped out after one year is almost unheard of.

One silver lining for the Patriots: Vrabel has come in with a decisive vision for what he's looking for in players, and the personnel department which is largely the same group from 2024 has delivered better results this year.

3. QB3 coming: Vrabel confirmed what seemed obvious -- the Patriots will be adding a third quarterback, via either the 53-man roster or practice squad, after waiving undrafted rookie free agent Ben Wooldridge on Friday.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito carved them up in Thursday's finale, going 17 of 20 for 198 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he could be among the options to consider with New York likely keeping only Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston on the depth chart.

"Any time you go out on the field, no matter where you are -- especially being undrafted -- you're performing for all 31 other organizations as well," DeVito said late Thursday night.

4. Dugger's take: It's been a challenging year for one-time starting safety Kyle Dugger, who is coming back from offseason ankle surgery and has played deep into preseason games, sparking media-based questions if he'll make the team.

So it was no surprise that his locker was a popular visiting spot for reporters after the preseason finale, and he handled the attention with class and patience.

From a 1-on-1 interview with ESPN:

Summing up his year: "It's been up and down. There's been some inconsistency, so it's kind of tough, to be honest with you. It is getting better ... I'm just thankful to being able to play ball."

On his recovery: "I don't think the ankle is a factor. Just a little bit of growing pains, honestly. All I can really do is take advantage of the opportunities I'm getting to play ball again."

Growing pains in new scheme? "It's hard to say. It's really hard to put it on one thing. But I know the comfortability I felt and I want to get back at that level. I know I can be. I know it will come. So that's what I'm working to get back to."

Roster status: "I understand it's a business. I have to prepare for the good, the bad, and whatever happens. So, I'm just trying to be present wherever I'm at. I'm not trying to think about the future."

5. Kicker call: Sixth-round pick Andy Borregales missed a 49-yard field goal in Thursday's finale and was tapped to handle all duties (FG from 30, successful PAT, three kickoffs) instead of splitting time with Parker Romo as he has in other games. One lingering question is if Vrabel truly views it as a competition for the top job, as Romo's superior numbers might give him a leg up.

Per charting by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Borregales is 46-of-55 on all kicks in practices/games since training camp began and Romo is 39-of-43.

How both have handled kickoffs is also worth noting, as kickers are being asked to do more when putting the ball in play, and that's a more subjective analysis from the coaches based on what they're looking for.

Vrabel said after the preseason finale that the team has confidence in both, which could be a tipoff that Borregales will ultimately get the nod as he was the favorite given his draft status.

6. Bourne again? The status of veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was rolled up Aug.1 during an in-stadium scrimmage and hasn't practiced since, will be one of the more compelling questions answered once the initial 53-man roster is finalized.

Bourne's experience playing different spots in coordinator Josh McDaniels' system was always valuable, but his roster spot was potentially threatened by a handful of younger receivers including 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams and undrafted free agent Efton Chism III. But with Williams and Chism also managing injuries of their own, and Baker squarely on the bubble himself, it could give Bourne's staying power some added pop.

Vrabel hinted that might be where it's headed when he said he knew Bourne was mentally locked in and would be ready upon his return. Bourne also took the trip with the team to the preseason finale.

7. Remembering Colin: Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf opened his news conference last week by extending condolences to director of research Richard Miller, who plays a leading role managing the Patriots' salary cap, on the death of his son Colin at 23 after a battle with the complications of congestive heart failure.

Wolf referred to Miller, who is in his 30th season with the franchise, as "a tremendous asset" to the personnel department while sending thoughts to him, wife Sharon and their son Joshua. Colin's smile and positive attitude brightened every room he entered and he was a proud graduate of Amego Inc., for children with Autism. Colin especially loved his family and the holidays.

8. Cowden on crowd: VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden is in his first year with the Patriots, having been with the Panthers (2000-2015), Titans (2016-2022) and Giants (2023-2024), and in meeting with reporters as part of the team fulfilling the NFL media policy to make the No. 2 personnel executive available, he noted one area that made an impression on him in training camp.

"I think this is a unique space the way you're able to set this up, and the fan engagement, that's been awesome to see how many people are here and want to consume the product," Cowden said, noting how some days spectators lined the stadium ramps that overlook the fields. "So there's been some real energy there."

9. Nickname banter: With 28-year-old Carlton Davis III the veteran of the Patriots' cornerback corps in his eighth NFL season, assistant coach Justin Hamilton gave him the nickname "Monk" because of the sage advice he relayed to his peers. Davis, however, didn't love it. So, now he's "Big Bro."

Meanwhile, Vrabel got a chuckle in his pregame radio interview relaying how he refers to special teams coaches Tom Quinn and Jeremy Springer as "Tom & Jerry" -- a reference to the cartoon.

10. Did you know? If Borregales wins the kicking job, the Patriots are set to be the only NFL team in 2025 with a player they drafted at kicker, snapper and punter. Borregales was drafted in the sixth round (182) this year, Ashby in the seventh round (251), and punter Bryce Baringer was a sixth-round pick (192) in 2023. Over the past 25 years, this would mark the fourth time that's happened in New England -- joining 2010 (kicker Stephen Gostkowski, snapper Jake Ingram, punter Zoltan Mesko), 2019 (Gostkowski, snapper Joe Cardona, punter Jake Bailey) and 2023 (kicker Chad Ryland, Cardona, Baringer).