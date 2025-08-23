Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A sex toy was thrown onto the field during the Tennessee Titans' preseason finale Friday night as the string of disruptions that affected multiple WNBA games this season made its way to the NFL.

The neon green sex toy landed near the 6-yard line with about five minutes left in the Titans' win over the Minnesota Vikings. The teams were on the field with the Titans on offense near midfield when the object hit the field close to the Tennessee sideline.

It was quickly picked up and given to a security guard near the wall.

The Titans said they captured images of those responsible and reported the incident to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Similar toys have been tossed at WNBA games, resulting in at least three arrests. A cryptocurrency group previously said it orchestrated some of those stunts.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.