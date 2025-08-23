Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday night that right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss "significant time" because of an injury he suffered Wednesday in practice.

Speaking after the team's 31-13 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Morris said McGary could be headed to injured reserve. The Falcons could put two players on IR without placing them on the 53-man roster or having them go through waivers.

In that instance, McGary would have to miss at least the first four games of the season.

McGary appeared to injure his leg before the beginning of the team's 11-on-11 period Wednesday. He was carted off the field and was visibly favoring what looked to be his left leg as he was assisted into the building by an athletic trainer.

McGary had his left knee scoped in the offseason, which kept him out of the team's spring practices.

The Falcons now have a sizable hole on that side of the offensive line, which must protect the blind side of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. McGary's backup, Storm Norton, had ankle surgery Tuesday and will miss six to eight weeks.

Versatile offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson replaced McGary at right tackle during practice Thursday. Wilkinson started 19 games at the position for the Denver Broncos in 2019 and 2020. He also started nine games for the Falcons in 2022 -- at left guard.

McGary, 30, is entering his seventh season as the Falcons' starting right tackle. The first-round pick from 2019 signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with Atlanta earlier this month.