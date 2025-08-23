Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who missed the preseason due to arthroscopic knee surgery, will be back for the season opener.

"I'm confident he'll be ready for Week 1," coach Aaron Glenn said Friday night after the Jets' 19-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

There had been some uncertainty about Taylor's availability. When Glenn announced the surgery on Aug. 12, he said Taylor would "hopefully" return in time to serve as the No. 2 quarterback in the Sept. 7 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the meantime, the Jets worked out two veterans, Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard, fueling speculation that Taylor wouldn't be ready.

Taylor, 36, is Justin Fields' primary backup. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook, neither of whom has NFL experience. Cook is a rookie free agent from Missouri.

Taylor figures to be rusty, considering he hasn't practiced since late July. Glenn wouldn't say when Taylor is expected to start practicing. The Jets will have at least five practices before facing the Steelers.

Martinez (30-for-51, 351 yards) and Cook (25-for-38, 235 yards) got plenty of work in the preseason, but they were inconsistent. Martinez threw two interceptions, Cook one. There's a good chance one of them will be kept on the practice squad.

"It's wait and see for me and a lot of guys on the fence," Martinez said.