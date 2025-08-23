Micah Parsons makes phone gesture after hearing "Come to the Falcons" from a Falcons fan before preseason game. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' preseason is over -- now the Micah Parsons Watch takes a different turn.

At 4:35 p.m. CT, roughly two and a half hours before kickoff of Friday night's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, Parsons walked down the hall to the Cowboys locker room eating nachos. An Atlanta fan taking a tour of the stadium shouted to him "Come to the Falcons," which prompted Parsons to make a 'call me' sign to his ears.

As he approached the locker room doors, he made a similar gesture as fans cheered for him.

During the game, Parsons was the only player not to wear a jersey on the sidelines. He instead wore a navy hoodie with grey sleeves and a winter hat. To start the third quarter, Parsons laid down on the medical table behind the bench as the Cowboys' offense drove down the field.

Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said he was not aware of what Parsons was doing, since "I was calling the game."

"At the end of the day, we'll look at the film and we'll talk to everybody involved and we'll have a great assessment of how we did both on and off the field," Schottenheimer said.

After the game, Parsons -- who has scrubbed references to the Cowboys on his social media feeds -- replied to an X post that noted he was only laying on the medical table for a brief period of time.

"I actually appreciate this," Parsons wrote in his response on social media. "The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild-and if he hadn't said anything, everyone would've just run with it. I'd never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives."

Parsons declined to answer questions after the Cowboys' 31-13 win, but cornerback Trevon Diggs answered some on his behalf, even saying Parsons had an MRI on his back Friday.

During the June minicamp and again at the start of training camp, Parsons said he was dealing with back tightness. He received treatment while in Oxnard, California, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones believed the back tightness was in the same category as the trade request -- just part of the negotiations for a long-term deal.

Asked if he thinks Parsons will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, Diggs said, "It depends on how his back feels. I know he was real sore this morning. He went and got it checked out. That's the last thing I heard from him."

Over the past two days, Jones praised Parsons and said the offer he believes the two agreed to in March would have been for the largest guaranteed money given to a non-quarterback. But Jones also said on Michael Irvin's YouTube Channel that when the Cowboys attempted to send the details to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, they were told to "stick it up our ass."

"I'd never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives," Micah Parsons wrote on social media in response to the reaction to a photograph that showed him laying down on the medical training table at the start of the third quarter Friday. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Whether that was the direct quote or not, the Cowboys and Mulugheta have not exchanged contract proposals, and the team appears ready for Parsons to play the season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract at a cost of $21.324 million.

"I wish everything could be handled and everything could be taken care of," Diggs said. "He's one of our star players. He's the heart and soul of this team. I just wish things weren't how they are. I wish it was different circumstances, but everybody has to do what's best for them at the end of the day. I feel like just leave it in God's hands and God will figure it out for everyone."

Parsons has not practiced the entire summer as he conducted a hold-in while the Cowboys were in California, as well as the two practices that were held at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. He took part in walk-throughs and attended meetings, including one prior to Friday's preseason finale.

The Cowboys will begin preparation for the Sept. 4 opener after final cuts are made Tuesday. The Cowboys are scheduled to have their first practice after setting the roster on Aug. 29. Following an off day, they will practice Aug. 31-Sept. 2 before flying to Philadelphia the day before the game.

Earlier this week, Schottenheimer expressed confidence Parsons would play against the Eagles.

After what has transpired over the past two days, does Schottenheimer remain confident?

"I do," he said.