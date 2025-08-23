2025 NFL preseason: Saturday Aug. 23 schedule, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL preseason is coming to a close. The 2025 NFL regular season will begin on Sept. 4, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.

In the meantime, ESPN is happy to offer an exciting slate of matchups to fans on Aug. 23. Ravens-Commanders, Colts-Bengals, Texans-Lions, Bills-Buccaneers, and Chargers-49ers will be available on the ESPN Unlimited service. Check out the full schedule with additional streaming details below:

What is the full ESPN NFL game schedule for Aug. 23?

*All times Eastern

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders -- 12 noon

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m.

Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers -- 8:30 p.m.

How can fans watch the games?

All games will be streaming on ESPN Unlimited.

Do local blackouts apply to these games?

Blackouts will affect pockets of fans. Viewers in those areas can see the game via their applicable local station. More details are provided in the maps below:

