DETROIT -- Robert Porcher, the Detroit Lions' all-time sack leader, will be joining the brightest stars in team history at Ford Field.

Porcher, a former Lions defensive end, will enter the "Pride of the Lions" wall of honor display during halftime of their home opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14.

"We are thrilled to cement Robert Porcher's legacy as one of the all-time Lions greats," Rod Wood, Lions President and CEO, said. "As someone who spent his entire 13-year career in Detroit and holds our franchise record for career sacks, he is incredibly deserving of this honor."

Earlier this week, Porcher attended Detroit's joint practice against the Houston Texans on Thursday, where he was surprised with the news by his former teammates Chris Spielman, Jason Hanson and Herman Moore.

The three-time Pro Bowler spent all 13 years of his career with the Lions from 1992-2004. He was selected by the Lions with the 26th overall pick of the first round in the 1992 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. In 2008, during the Lions' 75th season celebration, he was also named to the franchise's All-Time Team.

"He was a model of stability and tenacity as a player and will always be someone our fans and even current players can look up to," Wood said. "We look forward to welcoming Robert back to Ford Field for what will be an extra special celebration when we take on the Chicago Bears for our home opener."

The Pride of the Lions launched in 2009 and Porcher will join 21 other franchise greats, including Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Lomas Brown, Moore and Spielman.