FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he will meet with Micah Parsons on Sunday to discuss the edge rusher's behavior during Friday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

During the early portion of the third quarter, Parsons laid on a medical table behind the Cowboys bench as the offense drove down the field. In addition, he was the only player not to wear a jersey during the game.

Schottenheimer said if a decision needs to be made, the team will handle it internally.

"Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing and why he was doing it," Schottenheimer said on a conference call Saturday. "So until I talk to him I'm obviously not going to talk about it."

Parsons had an MRI on his back Friday that Schottenheimer and that it came back, "pretty clean." Parsons first talked of back tightness at the June minicamp, however, in training camp owner and general manager Jerry Jones seemed to dismiss the severity of the issue, calling it part of the negotiation for an extension, like Parsons' trade request.

Schottenheimer has expressed confidence Parsons will be available for the Sept. 4 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team will take into account all of the issues regarding his status when putting together their 53-man roster.

"I think (defensive end) is an area that we're pretty deep," Schottenheimer said.

Schottenheimer expects cornerback Trevon Diggs to be activated off the physically unable to perform list and be on the 53-man roster to start the season. If Diggs, who is coming back from January surgery to his left knee, opened the year on PUP, he would be forced to miss the first two games.

"These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do that stuff that he's been doing," Schottenheimer said. "Really proud of him."

Diggs did not rule out the possibility of playing Week 1 against the Eagles, but he said the decision to return to play will be a mutual one. Schottenheimer mentioned a possible, "pitch count," if Diggs were to be available.

"Anytime you've got guys who have missed some time, there's a ramp up, there's a build-up period," Schottenheimer said. "We've got some time (to) see how his conditioning is, see how he moves around as we get going in practices hopefully this week."

Left tackle Tyler Guyton could also see some practice time this week. He suffered a broken bone in his knee on July 28 in a practice and was given a 4-6 week recovery period.

"We'll find out a little more (Sunday)," Schottenheimer said. "He'll be a bit like with Trevon, trending in the right direction. Hopefully we'll get him to do something out on the grass as early as this week."