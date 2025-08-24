Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was ejected from the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills after an unnecessary roughness call.

Sanders, an undrafted free agent out of Colorado who is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad, swung at tight end Zach Davidson, who was blocking him. There was some heavy pushing and shoving, which led Sanders to swing.

Sanders' teammate, linebacker John Bullock, tried to calm him. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles looked at Sanders as he walked back to the sideline late in the second quarter, then tried to argue with officials that Davidson should have been penalized, too.

Sanders is competing for the fourth and final safety spot with Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom, behind Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith and Christian Izien. Sanders also was flagged for a defensive pass interference call in the first quarter.

In 2023 while at Colorado, Sanders was ejected after a targeting penalty for a hit on UCLA running back Carsen Ryan. That play also happened just before halftime.