Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said that he is hopeful running back Najee Harris, who has been on the Non-Football Injury/illness list for all of training camp, will play Week 1.

"Najee's doing great, going through all the medical processes," Hortiz said during an appearance on CBS's broadcast for the Chargers' final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. "But he's on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1."

Hortiz's endorsement of Harris for Week 1, when the Chargers go to Brazil to face the Kansas City Chiefs, is somewhat of a surprise. Coach Jim Harbaugh has been mum and noncommittal on Harris' status all preseason. On Thursday, Harbaugh again said he had no update on Harris.

"When Najee's ready to play, he'll be ready to play," Harbaugh said. "Right now, to take it past today would be going over the legal limit."

Harris landed on the NFI list as training camp began after a July 4th fireworks mishap. According to Harris's agent, Doug Hendrickson, the fireworks incident caused a "superficial" eye injury. The Chargers, however, haven't used the word superficial to describe Harris' injury; they haven't publicly described Harris' injury at all.

The secrecy around Harris' injury is standard practice of Harbaugh, who doesn't give updates on virtually any injuries until the league requires teams to, which isn't until the week leading into Week 1. Instead, Harbaugh often tells reporters that he isn't a doctor and isn't qualified for injury updates.

Harris ran and participated in drills for the first time this preseason on Aug. 12. He has continued to work off to the side with a trainer for the final weeks of camp. Harris appears on the field with a helmet and visor or dark glasses making his eyes invisible to onlookers.

The only shot of his eye is a picture posted to his Snapchat on Aug. 6, where Harris's right eye appears to be closed shut. Harbaugh said, however, that Harris can open his eye.

Harris has never missed a game in his NFL career. His durability is one of the reasons why he was attractive to the Chargers, and it appears that he has a legitimate shot to be on the field for the Chargers in Week 1.