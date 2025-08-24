Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders on Sunday that he is being waived, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told Schefter that they hope Sanders gets claimed on waivers.

NFL teams are currently in the process of trimming their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline.

The news comes after Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay's third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night for throwing a punch.

Sanders punched tight end Zach Davidson, who was blocking him, after some heavy pushing and shoving in the second quarter. Bucs linebacker John Bullock tried to calm Sanders afterward, and Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles looked at Sanders as he walked back to the sideline.

Bowles addressed the incident after Tampa Bay's 23-19 loss.

"You can't throw punches in this league -- that's inexcusable," Bowles said. "They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

Sanders was also flagged for a pass interference call in the first quarter on the game.

He had been competing for the fourth and final safety spot with Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom to back up Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith and Christian Izien.

Sanders, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, had signed with the Buccaneers after he went undrafted.

