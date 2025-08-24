Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired veteran defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi through a trade Sunday with the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The deal also includes a 2027 draft-pick swap, with the Chiefs receiving a conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for a conditional sixth-round selection.

Entering Sunday, the Chiefs desperately needed a veteran interior lineman for early downs. The Chiefs also couldn't risk the possibility of the Jets trading Nnadi to another team before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET cutdown day deadline, when teams must trim their rosters to 53 players. Before signing with the Jets as a free agent this offseason, Nnadi had spent his entire seven-year career with the Chiefs.

Nnadi was made available when it became clear over the past few days that he was unlikely to make the Jets' roster. He played 66 defensive snaps in the preseason and made five tackles. The additions of defensive tackles Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs, both acquired last week in trades, made Nnadi expendable.

Nnadi helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls and has been known for his durability, playing 115 career games. Nnadi is not expected to be the starter, but he'll be a rotational defender often next to Chris Jones, the Chiefs' best pass rusher.

Last week, the Chiefs traded receiver Skyy Moore, who was not expected to make the roster, to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for swapping 2027 late-round picks. The 49ers received a seventh-round pick and the Chiefs got a sixth-round pick in exchange. That move helped in opening up a roster spot for Nnadi.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.