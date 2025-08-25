CINCINNATI -- Trey Hendrickson's contract situation is resolved.
The star pass rusher will get a $14 million raise from the Cincinnati Bengals for this season, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million dollars, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.
Hendrickson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
Before receiving the raise, Hendrickson was set to earn $16 million this season. He had not participated in any offseason workouts, including the entirety of training camp, while seeking a new deal with the club. He has insisted that he would not play this season under the contract.
Hendrickson, 30, is coming off his best season in the NFL. He had 17.5 sacks last season, which led the league. Hendrickson also was named to The Associated Press All-Pro team and reached the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season.