        <
        >

          Sources: Bengals give Trey Hendrickson big pay bump after hold-in

          • Ben BabyAug 25, 2025, 09:33 PM
            Close
              Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports. He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN's NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs. A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).
            Follow on X

          CINCINNATI -- Trey Hendrickson's contract situation is resolved.

          The star pass rusher will get a $14 million raise from the Cincinnati Bengals for this season, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million dollars, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

          Hendrickson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

          Before receiving the raise, Hendrickson was set to earn $16 million this season. He had not participated in any offseason workouts, including the entirety of training camp, while seeking a new deal with the club. He has insisted that he would not play this season under the contract.

          Hendrickson, 30, is coming off his best season in the NFL. He had 17.5 sacks last season, which led the league. Hendrickson also was named to The Associated Press All-Pro team and reached the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season.