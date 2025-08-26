Chris Canty breaks down why QB Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel are under significant pressure to deliver results for the Dolphins in the 2025 NFL season. (1:32)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Malik Washington doesn't like being on boats, but if Tua Tagovailoa invites him, he's there.

It's all part of the process of proving to the Miami Dolphins quarterback that he can be counted on to show up -- whether it's on or off the field.

Entering his second year, the former sixth-round pick Washington has been one of Tagovailoa's top receivers this summer, with Tyreek Hill missing the past three weeks of practice with an oblique injury. After Miami's preseason finale, during which he scored an impressive 25-yard touchdown, Washington said the chemistry he's built with Tagovailoa is the result of a deliberate effort on his part.

"I want to say he invited us on his boat and I made sure -- I don't even like boats," Washington said. "I don't even like being on the water, but I made sure to be there and just be around the guys and really have an opportunity to connect, but like you said, any time he invites (me) to something, I'm probably going to show up."

Their relationship has come a long way.

Washington was part of a glut of receivers last season vying to be the Dolphins' third receiving option; he ultimately finished with 26 catches for 223 yards on 36 targets as the Dolphins played four different quarterbacks throughout Tagovailoa's injury-plagued campaign.

The former sixth-round pick said he could tell that Tagovailoa's trust in him wasn't where it needed to be.

"I think I noticed that right away when I got here," Washington said. "I was getting open a couple times, and he just wasn't even looking my way, and then as we kind of went on, I was like, 'Okay, he needs to trust. He needs to have a relationship. He needs to know that if he puts that ball out there, you're going to find a way to go get it.'

"Over the past year or so, this offseason, (I've been) just trying to bond with him, just trying to hang out with him outside of football, outside of the building. Any chance that I get -- if he invites me somewhere, I'm going to show up because I know that he values that and I also value that as well, so trying to build that connection in the offseason."

Miami's starting offense played three series Saturday night, which included three-and-outs on each of its first two drives. The third drive ended when Tagovailoa hit Washington in the flats on first down from the Jaguars' 25-yard line.

Washington made linebacker Chad Muma miss, and sprinted 25 yards into the end zone. It was an example of his playmaking ability -- which overshadows a quality of his game that Tagovailoa believes is underrated.

"You guys saw the touchdown he had, but I think what gets overlooked with Malik is also the blocking aspect of his game," Tagovailoa said. "I think that's where he's most improved from last year to this year. Don't get me wrong -- last year was really good with the things that he had done in the run game, but I think this year he's improved a lot more. But now that he's getting more touches, it just allows him to be that much more versatile for us."

The Dolphins' passing offense is still expected to run through Hill and Waddle, but will look to players like Washington to provide an alternative option who keeps opposing defenses honest.

While he is a lock to make the team's initial 53-man roster, Washington said his job stability won't impact his work ethic.

"I'm just going to have that sense of urgency, that sense of I haven't done anything to necessarily to make it a shoo-in or make it a given," he said. "I'm a sixth-round pick and I always remember that. I always have that in the back of my head, but at the end of the day I'm an NFL player and everybody on an NFL roster has to earn each and every day to be on this 53-man roster. So for me it's just pouring into that each and every moment, each and every opportunity that I get."