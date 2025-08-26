What are NFL practice squads? Eligibility, salary, rules to know

Open Extended Reactions

Every August, NFL teams are forced to make roster cuts ahead of the start of a new season. In this period, practice squads are also finalized to create a cushion of coverage for emergencies and establish helpful training partners ahead of games.

How do practice squads operate? Check out more details on eligibility, salary and other rules below:

When did the NFL start using practice squads?

Cleveland Browns coach Paul Brown created the first unofficial practice squad in 1946. In 1950, the NFL officially implemented practice squads after merging with the All-America Football Conference.

How many players are allowed on NFL practice squads?

Under the 1993 Collective Bargaining Agreement, practice squads were limited to five players. In April 2004, the practice squad expanded to eight players, following a vote from NFL owners. From 2014-2019, practice squads tapped out at 10 players. When the COVID-19 pandemic shook up rosters in 2020, the NFL decided to expand practice squads to 16 players. In 2025, NFL teams can have 17 players on their practice squads, with one caveat: One practice squad member has to be a member of the NFL's International Pathway Program. Of the other 16, 10 must be rookies or second-year players.

What other rules apply to NFL practice squad members?

Up to six of the 17 players can have unlimited NFL experience, which is a big development in recent years. Previously, players could have no more than two accrued NFL seasons for eligibility.

Every Tuesday, teams can designate four players as protected, so they can't be placed on another team's active roster from that day until kickoff.

Two players can be promoted to the active roster on game days. Then they return to the practice squad, unless the team offers a one-year deal.

Teams can't activate a player more than twice; after the second time, they must decide whether to promote him to the active roster.

How much are NFL practice squad members paid?

Practice squad members are separated by salary into two groups: players with two years of service or less and players with two or more years of service.

2025 totals:

Players with two years of service or less will receive $13,000 a week.

Players with two or more years of service will receive $17,500 minimum weekly salary ($22,000 maximum).

The salaries for each group are expected to grow through the 2030 season, with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. As with active players, practice squad members are paid 18 weeks per year for the regular season, but they don't get signing bonuses or guaranteed salaries.

Do NFL practice squad members affect the league's salary cap?

Practice squad players do not count against the salary cap. If someone gets promoted to the active roster, he'd be at a minimum salary that wouldn't negatively affect the cap.

When can players get signed to NFL practice squads?

After roster cuts, players who clear waivers can get signed to practice squads.

2025 dates:

Final roster cuts are at 4 p.m. ET on August 26.

Practice squad signings start at noon ET on August 27.

What does an average day look like for a member of an NFL practice squad?

He does everything an active player would during the week. He practices, does film work and eats meals at the team facility. He travels with the team for road games. But on game day, he's in street clothes unless he gets called up.

Can NFL practice squad members get traded? How much stability do they have?

Only players on the active roster can be traded. But teams can sign a practice squad player for one week, only to release him the next.

What happens to NFL practice squad members at the end of the season?

Practice squads are only active during the regular season and postseason. Once the season is over, practice squad members are typically signed to reserve/futures contracts by their teams. With those contracts, players can be members of the team's offseason roster at the start of the new league year in March. Most practice squad contracts automatically terminate one week after the team's final game of the regular season or postseason.

Do NFL practice squad members receive Super Bowl rings?

Per the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, practice squad members are entitled to Super Bowl rings, though they may be of lesser value than the rings their full-time active counterparts receive on the team.

Who are the best candidates for NFL practice squads?

Though they once were primarily geared toward rookies who needed more time to develop, practice squads are now common ground for NFL veterans who are open to flexible schedules, paid practices and regimented workouts, with the loose promise of getting activated on game days.

