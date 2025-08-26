Ryan Clark reveals why he believes the Houston Texans will reach the AFC Championship Game this season. (0:45)

HOUSTON -- The Texans have released veteran offensive lineman Trent Brown after he spent all of training camp on the PUP list with a knee injury.

Houston signed Brown to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason, but he failed to practice at all during training camp. Brown was limited to just three games last season with the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee.

Brown may not be the only offseason acquisition who fails to make the Texans' Week 1 roster as left tackle Cam Robinson is the subject of trade talks.

Like Brown, Robinson signed with Houston on a one-year deal worth up to $14.5M this season. The signing came a week after the Texans traded Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders last March.

Robinson was projected to be a starter in Houston after he spent the first 7½ years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the Minnesota Vikings acquired him last season in Week 9. But during camp, he suffered a minor knee injury that held him out for a couple of weeks.

During Robinson's absence, the Texans' 2025 second-round pick Aireontae Ersery shined at left tackle after spending the early portions of camp playing left and right tackle. So with Robinson in trade talks, the rookie out of Minnesota is primed to start at left tackle.