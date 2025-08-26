Greg McElroy and Joe Fortenbaugh weigh in on how well Deion Sanders and Colorado will do without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. (1:13)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders named Kaidon Salter the Buffaloes' starting quarterback on Tuesday, ahead of the team's opener Friday against Georgia Tech.

"The kid has a ton of experience, dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well," said Sanders. "He's the guy. He's the guy at this point."

Salter, who transferred to Colorado after three years as a starter at Liberty, was the presumed starter but had been competing with five-star true freshman Julian Lewis.

"He's done it before," said Sanders. "This is not his first time running out the tunnel and getting the start. ... I like what he did in the spring, and he's growing and growing and growing."

Sanders credited offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and volunteer assistant coach Byron Leftwich for their work with Salter.

"I defer to those two coaches to allow me to understand what I see as valid," said Sanders, who added that he is hopeful Lewis will also get game reps.

Salter appeared in two games for Liberty in 2021, before starting most of the team's games of over the next three years. During that span, he threw for 5,889 yards with 56 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for 2,006 yards.

He will replace Shedeur Sanders, who started the past two years for Colorado, before being drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.