          Sports world reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

          play
          Mike Danna happy for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (0:28)

          Chiefs DE Mike Danna extends his congratulations to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after they announce their engagement on social media. (0:28)

          • Kalan HooksAug 26, 2025, 08:33 PM

          Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked the world with the next chapter of their love story.

          On Tuesday, the couple revealed their engagement with a joint Instagram post of the couple in a garden.

          "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in the caption.

          The couple began dating in 2023, when Swift made multiple appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce.

          Kelce and Swift's announcement caused multiple teams and organizations to react accordingly on social media.

          Chiefs show love to their very own

          Big leagues chime in

          NHL teams join in congratulating Tayvis

          NBA teams enter the chat

          MLB teams took time out of their schedule release day

          Buffalo Wild Wings with a special message