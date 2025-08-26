Chiefs DE Mike Danna extends his congratulations to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after they announce their engagement on social media. (0:28)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked the world with the next chapter of their love story.

On Tuesday, the couple revealed their engagement with a joint Instagram post of the couple in a garden.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in the caption.

The couple began dating in 2023, when Swift made multiple appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce.

Kelce and Swift's announcement caused multiple teams and organizations to react accordingly on social media.

Chiefs show love to their very own

Today is a fairytale ❤️💍



Congrats to Travis and Taylor-we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family! pic.twitter.com/ZnU6OHWRJU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2025

Big leagues chime in

It's a love story, and Taylor said yes! 💍



Congratulations to @taylorswift13 and @tkelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/78we303YZM — NHL (@NHL) August 26, 2025

I wanna be your end game 💍



Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/L1gjkO5MoI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2025

NHL teams join in congratulating Tayvis

looks like we're not the only ones getting a ring this year 💍 pic.twitter.com/lHb1N41KwS — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 26, 2025

Man in Ducks hat gets engaged. Happy for you, Taylor and Travis 🧡 https://t.co/fyyf0CdfKN — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 26, 2025

Congrats to Taylor and Travis on their engagement! 🎉 @taylorswift13 @tkelce if you're looking for a place to celebrate, we throw the best parties here in Smashville! 👀 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) August 26, 2025

NBA teams enter the chat

Alright nah 💍 pic.twitter.com/haF09lGMRs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 26, 2025

Days since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged: 0



Days until The Life of a Showgirl drops: 37



Days until Celtics basketball: 56 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 26, 2025

Kneeled to the ground and pulled out a ring and said... 🎶💍 pic.twitter.com/MqxkdFbCtf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 26, 2025

MLB teams took time out of their schedule release day

Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year's schedule is out.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/77SMUdbrl8 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 26, 2025

We heard Taylor Swift is trending...



Seems like a good time to bring this back 😉 pic.twitter.com/7o4mTVF8H5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 26, 2025

did someone say Travis and Taylor were trending??? pic.twitter.com/Ue9HJLAUo6 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 26, 2025

Buffalo Wild Wings with a special message