Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked the world with the next chapter of their love story.
On Tuesday, the couple revealed their engagement with a joint Instagram post of the couple in a garden.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in the caption.
The couple began dating in 2023, when Swift made multiple appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce.
Kelce and Swift's announcement caused multiple teams and organizations to react accordingly on social media.
Chiefs show love to their very own
Today is a fairytale ❤️💍— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2025
Congrats to Travis and Taylor-we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family! pic.twitter.com/ZnU6OHWRJU
Big leagues chime in
Congratulations to Travis and Taylor 🤍💍— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2025
(via @tkelce, @taylorswift13) pic.twitter.com/FIxP658jFr
It's a love story, and Taylor said yes! 💍— NHL (@NHL) August 26, 2025
Congratulations to @taylorswift13 and @tkelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/78we303YZM
I wanna be your end game 💍— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2025
Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/L1gjkO5MoI
NHL teams join in congratulating Tayvis
looks like we're not the only ones getting a ring this year 💍 pic.twitter.com/lHb1N41KwS— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 26, 2025
Man in Ducks hat gets engaged. Happy for you, Taylor and Travis 🧡 https://t.co/fyyf0CdfKN— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 26, 2025
Congrats to Taylor and Travis on their engagement! 🎉 @taylorswift13 @tkelce if you're looking for a place to celebrate, we throw the best parties here in Smashville! 👀— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) August 26, 2025
"Did you hear Tay-..." pic.twitter.com/99JUQksIow— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 26, 2025
Vegas wedding??? 👀 @tkelce @taylorswift13— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 26, 2025
NBA teams enter the chat
Alright nah 💍 pic.twitter.com/haF09lGMRs— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 26, 2025
#it happened— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 26, 2025
Days since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged: 0— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 26, 2025
Days until The Life of a Showgirl drops: 37
Days until Celtics basketball: 56
Kneeled to the ground and pulled out a ring and said... 🎶💍 pic.twitter.com/MqxkdFbCtf— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 26, 2025
MLB teams took time out of their schedule release day
Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year's schedule is out.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/77SMUdbrl8— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 26, 2025
We heard Taylor Swift is trending...— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 26, 2025
Seems like a good time to bring this back 😉 pic.twitter.com/7o4mTVF8H5
did someone say Travis and Taylor were trending??? pic.twitter.com/Ue9HJLAUo6— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 26, 2025
Buffalo Wild Wings with a special message
WE WILL CATER THE WEDDING— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) August 26, 2025