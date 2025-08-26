Greg McElroy and Joe Fortenbaugh weigh in on how well Deion Sanders and Colorado will do without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. (1:13)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders told reporters Tuesday that he is proud of his son Shilo Sanders, who was among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster cuts, and whose time with the Bucs ended unceremoniously when he was ejected from the third preseason game for throwing a punch.

"Oh, most definitely [I've talked to him]," Sanders said. "He's my son, I'm proud of my kids, all of 'em. And I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports. That's part of fathering, that's part of parenting, that's part of having a relationship. So he is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next."

The Bucs signed the former Colorado, Jackson State and South Carolina safety as an undrafted free agent and he quickly established himself as a fan favorite in Tampa. But he wasn't able to escape the bottom of the depth chart. The Bucs' other two safeties whom he was competing with after JJ Roberts was lost to injury were Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom, who both made the 53-man roster. Both Merriweather and Wisdom were with the team last season.

Sanders' punch came in a tussle with Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson on Saturday in which coach Todd Bowles said after, "You can't throw punches in this league -- that's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

Sanders said that no matter what, his son, who has a large social media following and regularly streams online, will be OK.

"Shilo's a man of many talents," Sanders said. "I don't know if you guys know -- he's a man of many talents and he's going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that I take care of mine and I've always have, and y'all know what I mean. You better believe that."

Sanders did not specify what that alternate plan might be. Would it include a reunion in Boulder? His other son Deion Sanders Jr. manages the Buffaloes' social media content.

Shilo did tell ESPN previously that he and brother Shedeur -- a 2025 fifth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns -- want to make names for themselves too, while also expressing appreciation for their father's support.

"We have to grow up and do things on our own," Shilo said. "So that's why I want my dad to come out here, but at the same time, it's time to grow and to figure things out and go through the grind."