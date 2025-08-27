C.J. Stroud joins "First Take" to discuss how the Texans' offensive line has improved as a unit to protect him better in the 2025 NFL season. (1:13)

HOUSTON -- Texans general manager Nick Caserio was noncommittal about whether Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon will play in 2025.

When the Texans cut their roster down to 53 players, they placed Mixon on the reserve/non-football injury list as he has dealt with an ankle injury that has sidelined him throughout OTAs, minicamp and training camp. As a result of being placed on the NFI list, Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Caserio was asked Wednesday morning if Mixon would suit up at all this season but did not provide any clarity on the status of the team's leading rusher from last season.

"We'll see. We'll take it one day at a time," Caserio said. "We'll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination."

The Texans acquired Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2024 in return for a seventh-round pick in last year's NFL draft. In his first season in Houston, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning him Pro Bowl honors.

Mixon led the Texans in touchdowns in the regular season (12) and the postseason (2). He also led the team in scrimmage yards in both the regular season (1,325) and the playoffs (219). In the postseason, Mixon ran for 194 yards in two playoff games and was fourth in yards rushing per game (97) after finishing ninth (72.6) during the regular season.

Mixon potentially could return in Week 5 when the Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens.

Nick Chubb, who the Texans signed to a one-year deal in June after his release from the Cleveland Browns, could figure prominently in the Texans' rushing attack in Mixon's absence, with Dameon Pierce (second on the Texans in rushing last season), Dare Ogunbowale (played in 17 games for Houston last season), and rookie fourth-round pick Woody Marks likely to share the rushing load.