Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler will spend several days in the Williamson County (Tennessee) Jail as part of a plea deal he took stemming from a drunken driving arrest in October 2024.

WSMV is reporting that Cutler, 42, pleaded guilty in a Franklin, Tennessee, courtroom on Tuesday. A judge accepted Cutler's guilty plea, which will require him to report to jail on Sept. 29 to serve a four-day jail sentence and forfeit his Tennessee driver's license.

Cutler is also required to pay a $350 fine. He will be on unsupervised probation for one year and must attend a DUI safety class.

The charges stem from a car crash last October where Cutler rear-ended another driver with his Dodge Ram truck. A release from the Franklin Police Department obtained by ESPN states that officers who responded to the scene smelled a "strong odor of alcohol" on Cutler's person. Officers also noted that Cutler slurred his words and had bloodshot eyes.

Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant.

A police search of Cutler's vehicle revealed that he had two firearms in his possession, including a loaded pistol.

As part of his plea deal, the weapon possession charge was dismissed. According to WSMV, Cutler agreed to "forfeit" the pistol in the deal.

Cutler was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2006 where he played until 2008. He was traded to the Chicago Bears during the 2009 draft and played 102 games through the 2016 season and is the franchise's all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns. He played his last season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.