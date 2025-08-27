Open Extended Reactions

If the engagement announcement Tuesday of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn't already have you thinking of "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)" from Swift's 2006 self-titled debut album, you're likely not a Swiftie -- or you're love averse (no judgment).

For the rest of us, Donna Kelce's latest move only heightened the nostalgia.

Donna Kelce, 72, took to Facebook to seemingly welcome her future daughter-in-law to the family by making her cover photo side-by-side images of Kelce and Swift as kids.

A supportive mother-in-law? We love to see it.

But given how many times we've spotted Mama Kelce side-by-side with the pop superstar cheering on her younger son (Donna is also mom to retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce) at Arrowhead Stadium, we're not surprised.

Donna's gesture is on par with the sentiment offered by her ex-husband Ed Kelce's comment on an Aug. 26 episode of "The Jimmy & Nath Show" that, "The family -- both sides -- kind of assumed this was going to happen because we'd never seen our kids so happy."

If you're reading this, let it be your sign to never underestimate the power of a friendship bracelet and a dream.